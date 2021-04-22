MBAA Announces In-Person 2021 Summer Youth Camp

Memphis Black Arts Alliance Executive Director, Lar'Juanette Williams and the team at MBAA have slated their annual summer youth day camp, or "SPARK" (Summer Performing Arts Readiness Kamp) for June 21st - July 2nd, 2021. The focus of SPARK 2021 will be the study, casting, rehearsal and recording of "Madagascar - A Musical Adventure, Jr."

SPARK is a two-week summer readiness day "kamp" that prepares students 8-16 years old for an examination of multiple performing arts genres. During the learning process, students are introduced to celebrated professionals in their specific craft.

"Madagascar - A Musical Adventure, Jr." will be recorded in studio & filmed on green screen by "kampers" individually performing, to adhere to COVID-Conscious protocols. Scenes will be edited together in post-production. "Madagascar - A Musical Adventure, Jr." will be directed by Daniel R. Lineberger.

"We learned a few lessons over the past year in how to produce art in new formats," said Lineberger. "After some in-depth review and guidance on safety procedures, it became clear that SPARK could safely happen this year with some advanced planning and by utilizing some of the tools we acquired to produce during the pandemic."

SPARK will adhere to strict COVID guidelines and protocols. Face coverings, social distancing, temperature checks and capacity limits will be required by both students and staff. Common areas, restrooms, entrances and exits will receive enhanced sanitization multiple times daily. The number of student registrations will be fewer than in years past to facilitate these guidelines.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, "Madagascar - A Musical Adventure, Jr." will leave audiences with no choice but to "Move It, Move It!"

SPARK will be held Monday, June 21 - Friday, July 2, 2021 from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM at the MBAA Firehouse. This kamp is open to all ethnicities and genders. MBAA's "Madagascar - A Musical Adventure, Jr." will premiere on the silver screen at the Levitt Shell on July 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM.

For more information and registration, visit www.memphisblackarts.org