MASTER CLASS Takes the Stage At Theatre Memphis This April

Master Class, the fierce and clever play by Terrence McNally, sings into the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis, April 5 - 21, 2024.

Directed by Kell Christie with music direction by Gary Beard, the depiction shows diva opera star Maria Callas is alternately dismayed and impressed by students who parade before her. In this one Master Class, she reminisces the glories and criticisms of her own career and tumultuous life. Manifesting the unforgiving elements of her life in a final monologue, she decries the sacrifices she has made, taken in the name of art … from her childhood, to her bitter rivalries, to her private life and to her triumphs at La Scala.

Christie's approach to Master Class is appropriately refined to how an artist takes on responsibility to their art. She says, “Master Class is a meditation on music, artistry, and the responsibility we have to young artists. How much of ourselves must we give? What kind of relationship does the audience have with the performers? Is it combative or collaborative? Does it have to be one or the other?” She adds, “It's written by one of America's finest playwrights, Terrence McNally, himself an expert on Maria Callas.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch states, ”In our season celebrating women, including one of the great performers of all times story was appropriate. Through the playwright we see the story of Maria Callas with some personal touches that make us understand the humanity under the celebrity."

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production, please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/master-class-2/

Master Class

Next Stage

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117

April 5 - 21, 2024

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $20 for seniors and military

www.theatrememphis.org/tickets or 901.682.8323.

About Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.