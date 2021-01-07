Long Time Black-Owned Art Gallery in Memphis, TN Announces Name Change

Sheila Urevbu announces that Art Village Gallery, long time leader in the Memphis art scene, is now known as Urevbu Contemporary.

Having established a reputation as an international art gallery that designs and showcases culturally significant exhibitions and experiences that inspire an appreciation for diversity and culture, the name change elevates the gallery's identity and more accurately reflects the roots and essence of the space.

Re-energizing and refreshing the name will also bring about new programming focused on local and regional artists. The conversion of the lower level gallery into a project space will unleash artistic freedom for these artists to explore and express ideas and concepts through visionary art, performance and interactive installations. This space is expected to open late summer of 2021. What isn't changing is the gallery's mission to support and promote the work of a community of artists who have been disadvantaged or historically overlooked.

"It was important to recognize and better establish the gallery's identity and legacy. I have the privilege of leading this work and will continue cultivating the art gallery as one of relevance, bringing new voices and new perspectives in global dialogue," said Sheila Urevbu, gallery owner.

Urevbu Contemporary expands art beyond just something to look at, and pushes it into the dynamics of art today. Contemporary art as something to actively engage with urges dialogue, and action as the issues, passions, and transformative nature of art continue to evolve.