LoneTree Live Presents THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: MEMPHIS

LoneTree Live PresentsTHE 24 HOUR PLAYS: MEMPHIS. 6 writers. 6 directors. 24 actors. 6 new ten-minute plays created in 24 hours.

The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis will bring together the local creative community to produce six plays that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. It's a chance to see some unique new work that likely never will be seen again, as this is a special event that pulls together creative teams to collaborate for just one day only.

This production is based on a long-running format that has been produced around the world since 1995 and is called The 24 Hour Plays: https://24hourplays.com. We are glad to partner with them to license our own local production and to amplify the creative voices of our city.

The performance is Saturday, June 25 at 7pm at TheatreWorks at the Square, 2085 Monroe Ave, Memphis. Tickets are just $10 at the door. Refreshments will be available.

https://sites.google.com/view/24hourplaysmemphis