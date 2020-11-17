Johnson City Symphony Orchestra Cancels Plans For Spring Concerts

The orchestra hopes to have smaller ensemble concerts in April and May, as well as an outdoor pops concert in early summer.

The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra has announced that they will not hold their spring concerts in 2021 due to COVID-19. This news was announced in a recent release, which stated that the Seeger Chapel is not available and other venues have not been worked out as possible alternatives.

Friends of the symphony will be notified in the near future about virtual connections with the symphony.

