Joe Gulla's MY DARLING LOVE To Premiere As Part Of Emerald Theatre's 'The Gift Of Pride' Festival

Winner of the 2019 Christopher Hewitt Award for Drama, Joe Gulla's "My Darling Love" will have its World Premiere at the Emerald Theatre Company's 4th Annual "The Gift of Pride" Festival in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, September 6th.

Written by Gulla and directed by Chris Sterling, "My Darling Love" stars Mark Pergolizzi and Luke Conner.

"MY DARLING LOVE" tells the story of David, a gay New Yorker and his strained relationship with his "Grand Nephew", Milo. Milo has purchased a vinyl record/"45" of Stevie Wonder's hit, "My Cherie Amour" on eBay for David. It's a special gift because it is the actual record from New York City's legendary Stonewall Inn's jukebox! This emotional gift inspires a heated dialogue between two gay men... from two VERY different generations.

Gulla says, "I wrote this play to have my 'Larry Kramer Moment'! As a gay man 'of a certain age', I'm concerned that a lot of what my community has been through (specifically the AIDS crisis) is becoming a faded, light and loose memory. I do believe we should focus on the positive and celebrate our astounding achievements. There are plenty... and they are glorious! But it is also important that we hold close the realities of the battles fought and the losses we've suffered. At its best, David and Milo are representative of older and younger generations of gay men. They argue passionately from their points of view. Both are extremely valid and valuable in respect to our community's ultimate evolution! My goal with 'My Darling Love' is to inspire more of these constructive/life-affirming conversations!"

Joe Gulla is a Playwright, Actor and Reality TV Star. He is best known for the autobiographical monologues he writes and performs. "Bronx Queen Trilogy," which consists of "The Bronx Queen", "Faggy at 50" and "Daddy", is based on his experiences growing up as a gay Italian boy in the Bronx. Joe is a regular performer at Joe's Pub at New York City's legendary Public Theater and his play, "Reel Wood", was selected to participate in the 2019 Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez, Alaska. "GAY.PORN.MAFIA", a collection of Joe's award-winning nationally and internationally produced short plays, had a sold out World Premiere at Chelsea's New York Live Arts Theater and went on to win the 2018 NYC "Downtown Urban Arts Festival" Audience Award. Previously, Joe's "The Bronx Queen" (Joe's Pub) and "Garbo" (Cherry Lane Theater) won the 2016 and 2017 NYC "Downtown Urban Arts Festival" Audience Award, respectively. As an actor, Joe played Joey in San Francisco's "Tony & Tina's Wedding" for many years and Frankie in Off-Broadway's "My Big Gay Italian Wedding". He starred on NBC's "LOST," one of television's first adventure reality series. You can see Joe on Season 3 of HBO's "The Deuce". Website: JoeGulla.com





