JOOKMS Premieres HOT MIC SOLO SERIES ONLINE! with Elizabeth McCain's A LESBIAN BELLE TELLS

JOOKMS premieres its HOT MIC SOLO SERIES ONLINE! with Elizabeth McCain's original one-woman show A LESBIAN BELLE TELLS - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH at 7PM EST.

Soul-searching, rule-breaking, and truth-telling. Settle back and hear true stories about growing up in Mississippi, coming out, family estrangement, belonging, and finding love. This award-winning one-woman show is filled with Southern charm and drama, as well as triumph over tragedy - as only a Lesbian Belle can tell!

☆BEST SOLO SHOW Capital Fringe Festival - Broadway World DC

☆AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD Charm City Fringe Festival - Baltimore

Details:

The JOOKMS Hot Mic Solo Series presents

Elizabeth McCain's A LESBIAN BELLE TELLS

TICKETS (on sale now) - $10

NOTE: Premieres Friday, September 18th! Ticket holders can access Elizabeth McCain's A LESBIAN BELLE TELLS (60 minutes) ONLINE starting at 7 PM (EST). Ticket holders in all time zones will have access to this event for 48 hours.

Presented in partnership with Starkville Pride, Asheville Pride, and Atlanta Pride.

Proceeds will go to The LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi.

For more information:

contactjookms@gmail.com

LINK TO EVENTBRITE

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-lesbian-belle-tells-tickets-117349125393

Elizabeth McCain, originally from Chickasaw County, in Okolona, Mississippi, is a storyteller, story coach, author, and ordained interfaith minister in the Washington DC area. Whether performing, counseling, or ministering, Elizabeth believes that sharing and reframing our stories in community heals hearts and changes the world. She enjoys life with her spouse, Marie, and their two amazing dogs.

McCain's show - about love, loss, healing, and discovery as a Southern woman and as a lesbian - includes hilarious and sexy coming out stories, crazy Olivia cruise stories, and serious stories about McCain's eccentric Southern family.

"Telling these stories requires me to be vulnerable, which is a powerful part of the healing process. I see my vulnerability as a strength, not a weakness. I think many LGBTQ+ folks can relate," says McCain.

As a grief counselor and interfaith minister, McCain discovered storytelling as an art form when she started performing at SpeakeasyDC, Washington's dynamic performance organization.

"We need to spend more time sharing stories with our friends and families," says McCain. "As writer Dorothy Allison states, 'Sharing stories is the one sure way I know to touch the heart and change the world.'"

So sit back, Southern style, and hear outrageous porch stories about a Mississippi Belle, her dear cocktail sippin' aunties, and stories about coming out in D.C. and at family funerals. These are true tales only a Lesbian Belle can tell.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee and co-founded by Randy Redd and Taylor Newby, JOOKMS presents locally sourced devised theater. In addition to developing new works, the innovative theatre company also presents reimagined classics. JOOKMS took its SPOTLIGHT SUMMER PERFORMANCE SERIES online in July to host developmental readings of 4 brand new plays and a series of workshops and discussions with local playwrights and directors. Other JOOKMS projects include BE THE LIGHT, a weekly conversation with movers, shakers, and theatre-makers hosted by Redd and Newby and streamed live on Facebook.

ABOUT ELIZABETH MCCAIN

Story is the art and soul of Elizabeth McCain's work. She brings almost thirty years of professional experience as a spiritual counselor and workshop leader. She is also a transformational storyteller, life story coach, an ordained interfaith minister, and an energy therapist.

Elizabeth has written and performed an award-winning one-woman play, A Lesbian Belle Tells..., for Pride festivals, queer theater festivals, Fringe theater festivals, government agencies, community centers, house concerts, and spiritual retreats. She has taught workshops on grief and loss, forgiveness, authentic spirituality, slowing down for soul care, the power of LGBTQ+ stories, reviving lesbian community, and deepening women's friendships.

Elizabeth also supports terminally ill people in reviewing and sharing their life stories to create a meaningful legacy.

Whether counseling, coaching, ministering, or performing, Elizabeth's mission is to support and inspire women and LGBTQ+ people in sharing and reframing their stories of loss, love, and life changes so they can live with more meaning and joy. She believes that sharing our stories from the wisdom of the soul with one another in community heals hearts and changes the world.

Elizabeth holds a B.A. in English from Randolph-Macon Woman's College, and M.A. in Counseling and Human Development from The George Washington University. She has received training in positive psychology, Imago relationship therapy for couples, soul-directed leadership, energy healing, acupressure, shamanic breathwork, and ancestral lineage healing. Elizabeth was ordained an interfaith minister in 2009 from The Chaplaincy Institute in Berkeley, CA, where she completed an interfaith studies program.

She has taken storytelling, theater, solo performance, and vocal coaching from actors, storytellers, and vocal coaches in Washington, DC, Santa Fe, and Asheville, NC.

Elizabeth resides in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC with her spouse, Marie, and their two spoiled dogs, Lucy and Teddy. She enjoys singing with The New Wave LGBTQ+ Singers of Baltimore, travel, theater, meditation, and gathering with friends for sharing all kinds of stories.

To learn how to work with Elizabeth or book her for a storytelling performance, speaking engagement, retreat, or workshop, visit her at www.elizabethmccain.com.

