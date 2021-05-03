IN REAL LIFE Will Be Performed By Opera Memphis This Month

Opera Memphis has announced performances of In Real Life, a collection of operatic monologues for soprano, baritone, and chamber ensemble by composer Robert Paterson and librettist David Cote. Performances will be held on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 at the Clark Opera Memphis Center (6745 Wolf River Blvd) at 8pm. Each performance will feature preshow entertainment in the parking lot and audiences are encouraged to "tailgate" before the show.

In Real Life features twelve characters, all struggling to find love in the digital age. Four singers, each playing three of the characters, explore the humor, heartbreak, and complexity of modern online dating, culminating in an "Extraordinary" face-to-face meeting. Funny, sad, and full of hope, "In Real Life" is the perfect way to reconnect to the joy of live performance and the power of the human voice.

"In Real Life came along at the perfect time, when we were looking for pieces that we could perform with the singers socially distanced," said OM General Director Ned Canty. "Every one of these characters is yearning for the sort of 'in real life' connection we all have been missing for the past year. I couldn't imagine a more perfect piece to perform as we begin our return to live, indoor productions."

Award-winning composer Robert Paterson and librettist David Cote, who previously collaborated on a trio of one-act operas entitled Three Way, will join Opera Memphis for this production.

Performances of "In Real Life" will feature members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra in an intimate chamber ensemble. Opera Memphis favorites Jake Stamatis, Marcus King, and Tracy Thomas will be joined by soprano Tess Altiveros making her company debut. Conductor Steven Osgood (Metropolitan Opera, Chautauqua Opera Company) returns to Memphis where he previously conducted Die Fledermaus, The Rape of Lucretia, Bon Appetit, and Glory Denied.

Tickets for In Real Life are available to purchase by visiting:

https://www.operamemphis.org/tickets

Masks will be required at all times inside the venue, including the duration of the show. Seating is limited and will be assigned based on the date of purchase and the size of the party.