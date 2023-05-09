Hattiloo Theatre Presents SISTAS: THE MUSICAL This June

Songs include “Oh, Happy Day,” “Mama Said,” “I Will Survive,” “Tyrone,” “I am Not My Hair” and “A Woman's Worth.”

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

TPAC Announces International Architecture Team For New Performance Home Photo 1 TPAC Announces International Architecture Team For New Performance Home
CLYDE'S Takes The Circuit Playhouse Stage Photo 2 CLYDE'S Takes The Circuit Playhouse Stage

CLYDE'S Takes The Circuit Playhouse Stage

Hattiloo Theatre (37 South Cooper, Memphis, TN 38104) will present Sistas the Musical, a musical by Dorothy Marcic, directed by JaMeeka Holloway.

After a matriarch's death, the women in the family clean Grandma's attic and find love and old memories packed away, and in the process, hit tunes that trace the history of Black women, from the trials of the 1930s through the Girl Groups of the 60s to the empowerment of the 90s.

Songs include "Oh, Happy Day," "Mama Said," "I Will Survive," "Tyrone," "I am Not My Hair" and "A Woman's Worth."

Running June 2 - 25, 2023. Call 901-525--0009, visit Click Here or email tickets@hattilootheatre.org.

Hattiloo is a 501(c)3 mission non-profit organization. Its mission is "to develop a Black theatre that is accessible to, relevant to, and reflective of a multicultural community." It produces shows that depict Black life and that transcend their entertainment value by giving audiences an authentic, cultural experience.

As the largest Black theatre in the Mid-South and one of a few free-standing Black theatres in the country, Hattiloo is a hub for national Black theatre training and convening, and our youth programs share this focus.




RELATED STORIES - Memphis

CLYDES Takes The Circuit Playhouse Stage Photo
CLYDE'S Takes The Circuit Playhouse Stage

In this new comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, a truck-stop sandwich shop in Reading, PA becomes a place of employment and redemption for the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff.

KINKY BOOTS, THE GIVER, and More Set For Clarence Brown Theatres 2023/2024 Season Photo
KINKY BOOTS, THE GIVER, and More Set For Clarence Brown Theatre's 2023/2024 Season

The Clarence Brown Theatre has announced its 2023/2024 Season!  Learn more about the lineup here!

Video: Watch Colt Ford and Jayne Denhams Moonshine Photo
Video: Watch Colt Ford and Jayne Denham's 'Moonshine'

Watch the music video for Colt Ford and Jayne Denham's 'Moonshine' single.

Arts Festival at Theatre Memphis Caters to All Ages Photo
Arts Festival at Theatre Memphis Caters to All Ages

On April 29, 2023, Theatre Memphis is launching a re-branded arts festival as “Spring Faire” to be held on the Theatre Memphis campus at 630 Perkins Ext. at Southern Avenue.


More Hot Stories For You

TPAC Announces International Architecture Team For New Performance HomeTPAC Announces International Architecture Team For New Performance Home
CLYDE'S Takes The Circuit Playhouse StageCLYDE'S Takes The Circuit Playhouse Stage
KINKY BOOTS, THE GIVER, and More Set For Clarence Brown Theatre's 2023/2024 SeasonKINKY BOOTS, THE GIVER, and More Set For Clarence Brown Theatre's 2023/2024 Season
Video: Watch Colt Ford and Jayne Denham's 'Moonshine'Video: Watch Colt Ford and Jayne Denham's 'Moonshine'

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Memphis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Playhouse on the Square (4/28-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Memphis Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert
Germantown Community Theatre (5/12-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Everyone and Their Mother (world premiere)
Germantown Community Theatre (8/18-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big River Crossing: The Johnny Cash Tribute Band
Germantown Community Theatre (7/07-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ShakeSPLOSION!
Germantown Community Theatre (5/11-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
Playhouse on the Square (6/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clyde's
Playhouse on the Square (5/12-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# P.Nokio: A Hip-Hop Musical Touring the Mid-South Region
Playhouse on the Square (3/21-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Germantown Community Theatre (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Springloaded
Buckman Performing Arts Center (5/12-5/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU