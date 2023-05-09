Hattiloo Theatre Presents SISTAS: THE MUSICAL This June

Hattiloo Theatre (37 South Cooper, Memphis, TN 38104) will present Sistas the Musical, a musical by Dorothy Marcic, directed by JaMeeka Holloway.

After a matriarch's death, the women in the family clean Grandma's attic and find love and old memories packed away, and in the process, hit tunes that trace the history of Black women, from the trials of the 1930s through the Girl Groups of the 60s to the empowerment of the 90s.

Songs include "Oh, Happy Day," "Mama Said," "I Will Survive," "Tyrone," "I am Not My Hair" and "A Woman's Worth."

Running June 2 - 25, 2023. Call 901-525--0009, visit Click Here or email tickets@hattilootheatre.org.

Hattiloo is a 501(c)3 mission non-profit organization. Its mission is "to develop a Black theatre that is accessible to, relevant to, and reflective of a multicultural community." It produces shows that depict Black life and that transcend their entertainment value by giving audiences an authentic, cultural experience.

As the largest Black theatre in the Mid-South and one of a few free-standing Black theatres in the country, Hattiloo is a hub for national Black theatre training and convening, and our youth programs share this focus.