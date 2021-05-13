Graceland's Performing Arts Camp Announces Broadway Touring Star Patrick Dunn Will Serve As Special Guest Mentor

Elvis Presley's Graceland has announced the faculty of the 2021 Graceland Performing Arts Camp, as it returns for its third year on July 13 - 18. Special Guest Mentor this year is Patrick Dunn. Having made his NYC Theatre debut at age 12, Patrick most recently led the North American tour of the mega-musical Les Misérables in the role of Jean Valjean. Before that, he was seen in the 'Spectacular New' production of The Phantom of the Opera (Phantom u/s). Previous credits include Sara Bareilles' musical Waitress (first national tour-original cast); Hal Prince's directed Candide at NYC Opera (Candide u/s) and A Christmas Carol: The Musical at Madison Square Garden (Young Scrooge). He has also performed in The Pirates of Penzance, Titanic, and led the rock phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar in the role of Jesus. Patrick has taught theatrical Masterclasses around the country for all ages, including at Michigan State University, Bob Jones University, and his alma mater The Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford.

Amidst his love and work in the theatre, performing as an Elvis tribute artist has always been close to his heart. As a multiple Elvis tribute artist festival champion, festival headliner, 'Legends in Concert' production star, and most proudly a two-time, top-5 finalist in EPE's Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest - Patrick always gives a nod to the king and his fans.

Others joining actor, voiceover artist, and acting coach Katelyn Nichols, who will be returning as Camp Director, are:

Joel Valdez as Music Director. Valdez is a veteran instrumental and vocal music teacher at Memphis' Overton High School. He has led the school's Overton Ovation band for seven years and has performed with several popular Memphis bands for the last 20 years.

Analyse Capodiferro is a new addition to the camp faculty as the Camp's Acting Director. She is a senior Musical Theatre Major at the University of Memphis. She has played many roles throughout her life, but the ones that have stood out the most to her were Rose in Working the Musical, Miranda in The Tempest, and William Dunn in Men on Boats. When she is not onstage, she is spending her time as a Resident Teaching Artist with Irondale Ensemble Project in Brooklyn, New York, where she has taught for the past 3 years.

McKenzie Day will also return as Dance Director. She is a dancer, teacher, and choreographer from Franklin, Tennessee. After earning her BA in Dance and English Literature at Western Kentucky University, she taught various dance styles in studios, recreation centers, and schools in the Nashville area. When Day relocated to Memphis, she began teaching for New Ballet Ensemble and dancing and choreographing for the tap company, Hot Foot Honeys. McKenzie teaches dance to kindergarten through 5th grade students at Vision Prep Charter School in Memphis and enjoys seeing the way the art of dance enriches children's learning and everyday lives.

The Graceland Performing Arts Camp is an immersive theater arts and music experience for both experienced and novice performers aged 6 to 18. The participants learn from local and Broadway professionals as they explore their creativity in workshops on acting, singing, and dancing on stage at The Guest House at Graceland Theater. Over five days of activities, all campers will develop a showcase, culminating in an evening performance on stage at The Guest House Theater for family and friends on Saturday night The event is designed as an experience for the entire family. While the campers are busy working on their performing art skills, their parents will be enjoying a specially curated Graceland and Memphis vacation before reuniting as a family to spend evenings together.

During the camp experience, each participant will follow in the footsteps of Elvis Presley, as they explore the Graceland campus, including the Elvis Presley's Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex and The Guest House at Graceland resort. They'll tour Elvis' legendary home and learn how he became the greatest entertainer of all time - in the studio, on stage, and on the big screen. A welcome party, movie screenings and other camp activities will take place over the five days, in addition to the performing arts workshops and creative sessions. For additional information watch this video.

While participants are having fun during the day, parents and other family members can enjoy Graceland activities, Memphis attraction tours, and poolside relaxation at The Guest House, reuniting with their children in the evening for family dinners and activities.

Graceland Performing Arts Camp experience includes five nights at the AAA-rated Four Diamond resort hotel The Guest House at Graceland, all meals for campers and their families, and camp activities for an all-inclusive price. To get more details and register for camp, visit https://www.graceland.com/performing-arts-camp or call 901-332-3322.