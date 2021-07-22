Go INSIDE THE WALT DISNEY ARCHIVES at Graceland Exhibition Center

The public is invited on Friday, July 23 to the celebratory opening day of the major six-month exhibition Inside The Walt Disney Archives, making only its second appearance anywhere in the U.S. Free activities include speakers, music, photo opportunities, craft station for kids, and a special ribbon cutting.

Exhibit tour tickets and food & beverage will be available for purchase. The exhibition showcases a dazzling display of more than 450 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself.

Special guests for the opening include Becky Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives; Michael Vargo, VP of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club; Bret Iwan, voice of Mickey Mouse; Bill Farmer, Disney Legend, voice of Goofy and Pluto; and Elvis Presley Enterprises CEO Jack Soden and VP of Archives & Exhibits Angie Marchese. The program begins at 10:00 a.m. CDT with a special ribbon cutting ceremony (no charge) and will be followed at 12:45 p.m. by a panel discussion with Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline, Bret Iwan and Bill Farmer (no charge). And from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. there will be a Meet & Greet with Bret Iwan and Bill Farmer (no charge). The exhibit will be open until 5:00 p.m.

Various levels of tickets to the exhibit are available to purchase on site at the Exhibition Center, at the Graceland ticket office and online at Graceland.com, including the popular VIP tickets. VIP tickets are $50 and include a professionally guided tour of the exhibit, special access to a VIP lounge, a commemorative lanyard, an exclusive commemorative pin and $15 food voucher. Self-guided tours are $15 (adults), $8 (children 5-10), and under 4 free; groups of 15+ receive 10% off. For Disney enthusiasts who plan to visit frequently, a $50 Passport ticket will be available that allows guests to access the self-guided tours as many times as they would like during the six-month window. Gold Members of D23: The Official Fan Club are entitled to a 20% discount on single exhibition admission and VIP Tours (not on Passports or Special Events) with proof of membership.

The Inside the Walt Disney Archives exhibition celebrates the legacy of The Walt Disney Company archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public. The 10,000-square-foot traveling exhibit will be at Graceland until January 2, 2022, and a wide array of special events are planned through its run. Examples include classic Disney movie screenings on the big screen (Alice in Wonderland will be shown on the Soundstage on Sunday, July 25 at 2:00 p.m. and new screenings will be added every month), Tour & Tea parties, Disney Trivia Nights, a Haunted Mansion evening featuring a Zoom panel with those who helped create the attraction, an after-hours tour of the exhibit, an evening guided tour of Graceland Mansion, and much more. Visit Graceland.com/Disney for details.

For more than five decades, the Walt Disney Archives has carefully safeguarded the most treasured items from The Walt Disney Company's history, including original scripts, movie props and costumes, Walt Disney's correspondence and script notes, theme park artifacts, merchandise, millions of archival photographs, and many of Walt's personal effects. Founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith in 1970, the Walt Disney Archives is a vital resource for every part of Disney, as well as an important research center for Disney scholars, researchers, and writers. The Archives also shares its countless pieces with Disney fans everywhere through its exhibitions and close association with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.