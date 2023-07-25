FAT HAM Comes to the Circuit Playhouse in September

Performances run September 15 – October 8, 2023.
POPULAR
FAT HAM by James Ijames comes to The Circuit Playhouse in September. This marks the regional premiere of the play.
Fat Ham is a deliciously funny retelling of Shakespeare’s Hamlet set in the American South. William returns home after his father’s death and must confront corruption and betrayal, deciding whether to seek revenge or forge a new path. Fat Ham is an exploration of identity in society and place in the family.
Performances run September 15 – October 8, 2023.
Learn more at Click Here
Videos
|Tanisha Ward Lunchbox Concert accompanied by Gary Beard
Germantown Community Theatre (8/04-8/04)
|Everyone and Their Mother (world premiere)
Germantown Community Theatre (8/18-8/27)
|The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Germantown Community Theatre (7/21-7/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You