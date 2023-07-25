FAT HAM Comes to the Circuit Playhouse in September

FAT HAM by James Ijames comes to The Circuit Playhouse in September. This marks the regional premiere of the play.

Fat Ham is a deliciously funny retelling of Shakespeare’s Hamlet set in the American South. William returns home after his father’s death and must confront corruption and betrayal, deciding whether to seek revenge or forge a new path. Fat Ham is an exploration of identity in society and place in the family.

Performances run September 15 – October 8, 2023.

