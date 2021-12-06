Entries Now Being Accepted For Playhouse on the Square's Young Playwriting Competition

Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education, winner of the 2020 Young Playwrights for Change National Competition, has announced the fourth annual 10-Minute Play Slam! competition!

Play Slam! is a 10-Minute Young Playwrights Competition & Festival hosted in partnership through the American Alliance for Theatre and Education.

This Year's Theme:

What Hope Looks Like

Submission Details:

Must be submitted online or postmarked by February 1, 2022.

Playhouse on the Square

Attn: Play Slam!

66 S. Cooper St

Memphis, TN 38104

Play Slam! Festival:

Saturday May 13-15, 2022, at Theatreworks @ The Evergreen Theatre

Lauryn Bonds, a seventh grader at Appling Middle School, won 2020's Middle School Division with her original script, Brave. Her script went on to win the Young Playwrights for Change National Competition.

Five finalists and one winner will be chosen to present in the Play Slam! Festival from the Middle and High School Divisions. The finalists will have their script presented as a staged reading with local actors. Winners will have their script performed and directed by local professionals. The winner of each division will also have their play submitted to the Playwrights for Change (formerly Young Playwrights for Change) National Competition during AATE's National Conference in Providence, Rhode Island.

All scripts submitted will be adjudicated by a panel of judges that consists of the Play Slam! coordinators, Playhouse staff, Associate & Resident Company members, along with local writers and directors.

Last year's competition included submission from students that attend the following local schools: Appling Middle School, Colonial Middle School, Cordova Middle School, Crosstown High, Douglass High School, Faith Heritage Christian Academy, First Assembly Christian School, Homelife Academy, St. Mary's Episcopal School, and Saint Benedict at Auburndale.

The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE) is among the most recognized arts education organizations. It works to ensure that every young person experiences quality theatre arts in their lives provided by proficient, talented artists and educators. AATE is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Through its membership of theatre artists, Inservice and pre-service teachers, professors, directors, scholars, and playwrights, AATE serves more than a million students in 48 U.S. states and 19 countries worldwide.

For more details and questions, please contact Brittney Nesbit at 901.937.6477 or Brittney@playhouseonthesquare.org

http://playhouseonthesquare.org/play-slam