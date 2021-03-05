DOUBT - A PARABLE Encore Performance Announced For Memphis Black Arts Alliance

"Most people thought that I was crazy to even attempt this," began Memphis Black Arts Alliance Executive Director, Lar'Juanette Williams, "but we'd sent a message to artists early on in the pandemic that it was time to think out of the box, and that is exactly what we did!" Was it a success? Playing to nearly 100 theater lovers from around the country, countless calls and emails on how the project was amazing and visually captivating, and endless requests to remount it again for those that did not have the experience, YES....It Was! Well, the Memphis Black Arts Alliance in association with By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) in Los Angeles, CA are back together to remount the National Live Virtual Theater experience , DOUBT - A PARABLE, by John Patrick Shanley on Friday, March 26 through Sunday March 28, online via Zoom Video Conferencing!

DOUBT, is a story of suspicion that surface at a Catholic school about a charismatic young priest and his interest in the school's first and only African American student. Absent of proof, the school's principal, Sister Aloysius, sets out to protect the innocent child, causing questions surrounding pride, faith, ambiguity, and moral conviction. Shanley's masterpiece was adapted to the screen in 2008. The award winning adaptation starred Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Viola Davis, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. The MBAA adaptation featured Award winning Hollywood Actress, Deborah Kellar, James Cook, Rekeitha Morris, and MBAA Executive Director, Lar'Juanette Williams.

"The MBAA version of the story took on a different approach." Guest artist and co-producer Deborah Kellar from Los Angeles shares, "Memphis Black Arts Alliance chose an all African American cast, and with that choice came different approaches to the overall message of the story." Ms. Williams, who also directed the piece continues, "As a result of casting the project as we have, we were able to intensely study African Americans in Catholicism, and we even adapted the time period of the piece to the 70's to reflect a more forward thinking time in our nation for people of color."

"DOUBT-A Parable is presented as a Scene Study, and reflects only the smallest bit of theater magic with the utilization of modern technology in presenting Virtual Live Theater," says Marketing Officer/Production Manager, Daniel R. Lineberger. "We have landed on something so special, which has fueled our capacity to do more and more in the way of Virtual Programming! We are Excited!"

Don't miss the return of Memphis Black Arts Alliance's Virtual Theater Experience, DOUBT - A Parable, Friday, March 26, 2021, 7pm, Saturday March 27, 2021, 7pm and Sunday, March 28, 2021, 4pm. All CST. For information and tickets, visit www.memphisblackarts.org