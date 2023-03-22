Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cumberland County Playhouse Presents AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

And Then There Were None plays on the Mainstage through May 30.

Mar. 22, 2023  
Beginning April 14, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None! Based on the best-selling novel in the world, this production will be directed by René Pulliam, who directed 2021's The 39 Steps.

Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they're unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme. One of Christie's most suspenseful tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, its growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep you guessing to the very end.

The cast, in order of appearance, features James Scott (Buddy) as Rogers, Caitlin Schaub (Murder on the Orient Express) as Mrs. Rogers, Jacob Alexander (Buddy) as Fred Narracott, DeAnna Helgeson (Things My Mother Taught Me) as Vera Claythorne, Britt Hancock (Sylvia) as Philip Lombard, Riley Wesson (Cinderella) as Anthony Marston, Daniel Black (Johnny and the Devil's Box) as William Blore, Bill Macchio (Escape to Margaritaville) as General Mackenzie, Patty Payne (On Golden Pond) as Emily Brent, Jason Ross (Leading Ladies) as Sir Lawrence Wargrave, and Michael Evanichko (On Golden Pond) as Dr. Armstrong.

And Then There Were None plays on the Mainstage through May 30, is rated PG, and is co-sponsored by Hospice of Cumberland County, John & Christine Stinson, and Mark Richie & Arlene Albert, and Family Walk-In Clinic.

Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000.




