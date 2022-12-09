Circuit Playhouse Professional Regional Theatre Company to Discontinue Internship Program

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. (CPI), a professional non profit theatre company in Memphis, TN overseeing Playhouse on the Square (66 South Cooper Street), The Circuit Playhouse (51 South Cooper Street), and TheatreWorks@TheSquare (2085 Monroe) has announced the organization will end their decades old internship program, known as Playhouse on the Square Associate Company, the summer of 2023.

The 41-year-old program has been the starting point for many young performers, technicians, and designers. After working in Memphis, Associate Company members have flourished with careers onstage, national tours, TV/Film, and varying degrees of academia. Notable alumni of the program include actors Michael and Angela Ingersoll, Kennedy Center acknowledged playwright Evan Linder, and New York set designer Tim McMath.

Due to the industry's growing demands and CPI's commitment to creating a safe and equitable environment, the organization will offer full-time contracted positions in the fields of performance, design/tech, management, and arts administration. The new program will be known as the Playhouse on the Square Associate Resident Company or "ARC." The positions will be compensated at wages comparable to industry standards.

CPI will focus the new program's hirings toward professionals already in the field or who have recently graduated from post-secondary institutions. The ARC program will not be a training or apprenticeship program but will create new opportunities for industry professionals to further their careers and hopefully remain in the Memphis and Mid-South area.

"For 53 years, CPI has developed its programming to 'answer the call' in providing opportunities for artists to hone their craft and build their resume in a respected, professional atmosphere. Our new 'ARC' program is our answer to an ever-changing professional landscape, and we are excited to welcome new professionals to CPI and our wonderful city," says Michael Detroit, Executive Producer.

The theatre is accepting applications now. Professionals interested in applying for the Associate Resident Company (ARC) should visit the Playhouse on the Square website for information and submission instructions at www.playhouseonthesquare.org/jobs.