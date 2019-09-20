CATS Comes to Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis presents Cats on the Lohrey Stage October 11 - November 3, 2019. Touching and whimsical, this most-loved musical is based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. Striking choreography abounds as the scene is set in an urban alley area which, after dark, becomes alive with cats of all types, shapes and sizes. They are gathering for the Jellicle Ball during which one cat will be allotted an extra precious life. One of the longest running shows on Broadway, the score includes the most memorable tune, "Memory".

"Cats has proved to be the largest and most complicated dance show we have created to date," states co-director and co-choreographer Jordan Nichols. He shares leading the cast with Travis Bradley, who, like Nichols, also performs in the production. "We have been extremely fortunate to get a cast with the technical expertise and prowess to pull off this extremely difficult choreography." He continues, "But above and beyond the choreography, this troupe of actors is tasked with the responsibility to fully embody and to become these beloved characters, which they have done so beautifully! Audiences will be delighted at this production which is chocked full of gravity defying movement, soaring voices, and mystical creatures."

A special fundraiser is being held for individuals who wish to "adopt" a Cat performing in this Theatre Memphis production. A $500 donation ($400 tax-deductible) to the theatre will allow one to select a Cat and have their photo taken with them in costume at the October 9, 2019, cocktail buffet and preview performance. For more information and the list of Cats up for adoption, go to www.theatrememphis/adopt-a-cat. Call 901.682.8601 to make your contribution. Proceeds will be used toward offsetting the construction of the custom costumes designed by Resident Costume Designer, Amie Eoff, and built by the staff and volunteers in the Theatre Memphis costume department.

"I'm a dog person," chuckles Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch, "but I see why patrons really relate to Cats and I personally love the show." She justifies her obsession, "The popularity of the Eliot writing and the unique abilities it takes to perform this show are a great mix for some extraordinary musical theatre. We are so blessed to have such wonderful actors and dancers taking the helm of this production to bring out the best in all the performers."

www.theatrememphis.org





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You