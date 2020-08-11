Broadway-Themed Mini-Golf Takes the Stage at the Orpheum

Beginning August 15, the course will be open through the fall of 2020.

The Orpheum Theatre Group announced today that a mini-golf course consisting of nine Broadway-themed putting greens will take over the empty historic stage beginning August 15. The course will be open varying hours weekly Thursdays through Sundays through the fall of 2020. This will be the first public event the Orpheum has hosted since March 14.

"This may well be the wackiest idea I have ever had in my years in the theatre business. But with our stage sitting empty for the time being, we had to get creative," said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. "The support of our patrons during this time has been vital. However, we still need help to ensure that the Orpheum survives this pandemic. Mini-golf on the Orpheum stage is an incredibly fun way to support us at this time."

Guests will enter through the iconic stage door on Beale Street to access the course. Each green represents a Broadway show that has graced the Orpheum stage including HAMILTON, Memphis, Wicked, The Color Purple, Disney's The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Chicago, and Fiddler on the Roof.

Orpheum Mini-Golf is powered by the generous support of Greenway Home Services.

Reservations are $10 per person with a limit of four people per party. Capacity is limited to 36 people per 90-minute slot. Play is unlimited in each time slot. Pre-registration is required at orpheum-memphis.com/minigolf. Reservations will open two weeks before each tee time. To buy out the course for a socially distanced private event, contact Joy Brown at brown@orpheum-memphis.com.

Face coverings are required at all times and social distancing will be enforced. For a complete overview of the Orpheum's COVID-19 procedures and practices established under the Shelby County Health Department's guidance, visit orpheum-memphis.com/covid19.

About COVID-19's Impact:

As a nonprofit arts organization, suspending live events means a substantial loss of income. Funds from tickets and concession sales make up the largest part of our revenue and are vital to our financial stability. Covid-related postponements and cancellations greatly affect our ability to preserve our historic theatre and to share the performing arts with the community. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to help us continue during this unprecedented time, you can do so at orpheum-memphis.com/give.

