Black Panther Actress Carrie Bernans and MTV Personality Candace Renee Rice Launch 3rd Year Of Operation Christmas

2020 has been a difficult year, with many families in Memphis struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID19 Pandemic. Marvel's Black Panther and Avengers Actress/Stuntwoman Carrie Bernans and MTV's Floribama Shore cast member Candace Renee Rice have joined forces for Operation Christmas Give Back 2020 to help make some of these family's holiday season a little Merrier and Brighter.

Operation Christmas Give Back was originally started in 2018 with just 10 children but now in their 3rd year, their charities the CB Seed Foundation and The Rice Foundation aimed to raise over $30,000 and will be providing a Christmas gift to the largest number of children yet. 75 at-risk children from the Memphis Metropolitan area, were nominated by their teachers, community, and the Neighborhood Christian Centers to be part of this year's program.

Each child was selected to take part in a fun, but educational, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis online financial literacy program, taking place from Dec 17thto 18th 2020, that will teach them concepts and skills on how to use financial and fiscal responsibility to help them now and in their future. On Friday, Dec 18th they will each be surprised with the news that they will receive a holiday food basket for their family to use over the Christmas Holidays, new clothes, hair care products provided by Curls hair care, and last but not least, that each of them will get a surprise shopping spree at a Memphis Target store on Dec 21st, 22nd or 23rd. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, the children have to be split into groups and taken on different days and times to limit the exposure and for the safety of all participants. During their shopping spree, each child will be able to pick out their own toys and other items for Christmas.

"Helping children living in disinvested neighborhoods, deserve a fun Christmas too!" said CB Seed Founder/Black Panther Actress Carrie Bernans. "There's nothing like being able to see a smile on a child's face and create a teachable and memorable moment in a child's mind that they will never forget. 2020 has been a hard year for adults and children alike and we are so thrilled that we can give back to our biggest number of children ever this Christmas! I experienced a similar gifting of a shopping spree when I was young and at the time, I needed hope because my single parent teenage mom tried to make ends meet, but we still needed help and it provided not only undergarments, coats, and necessities, but it left me with greater hope for the future. Helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for one person!"

"Our personal childhood challenges and life experiences make us keenly aware of these children's critical needs." Said Rice Foundation founder/TV Personality Candace Renee Rice. "We have seen how extremely grateful these young minds can be when they are given a gift of hope and love. We are lucky enough to use our platform to be able to give back bigger than ever thanks to amazing donors and sponsors. We can't wait to see the smiles on the faces when we surprise them this year!"