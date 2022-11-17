Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLIPPI Returns To The Stage In A Brand New Production With A Special Stop At Landers Center

Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour go on sale November 18.

Nov. 17, 2022  

BLIPPI Returns To The Stage In A Brand New Production With A Special Stop At Landers Center

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, on April 12.

Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour go on sale November 18. For tickets and additional information, visit LandersCenter.com.

"With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we're thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show," said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live. "Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we're excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they've never seen before."

"It's very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world," said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment. "Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!"

Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah, inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 50 million fans around the world. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners around the world including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle. Meekah, Blippi's creative, inventive, cart-wheel-loving pal, stars alongside Blippi in Blippi's Treehouse on Amazon and also recently launched her own YouTube channel in September.

For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.

Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Blippi On Tour social media for exclusive tour content.




Tennessee Shakespeare Company Stages World Premiere Of I DWELL IN POSSIBILITY: EMILY DICKI Photo
Tennessee Shakespeare Company Stages World Premiere Of I DWELL IN POSSIBILITY: EMILY DICKINSON EMERGES
Tennessee Shakespeare Company hosts the “Belle of Amherst” on its Owen and Margaret Wellford Tabor Stage as she shares her poetic relationship to isolation, nature, literature, and love, in the world premiere of I Dwell in Possibility: Emily Dickinson Emerges. 
The Cumberland County Playhouse Announces 2023 Season Photo
The Cumberland County Playhouse Announces 2023 Season
The Cumberland County Playhouse has announced its 2023 season. Learn more about the lineup here!
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Theatre Memphis Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Theatre Memphis
A Christmas Carol will be back on stage, December 2 - 23, 2022, in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis for its 45th consecutive production of the holiday classic. The return of Ebenezer Scrooge and the three Spirits who visit him is an adaptation of the Charles Dickens' novel that follows the journey of the miserly businessman from childhood (through disillusionment and revenge) to redemption.
VELVETEEN RABBIT THE MUSICAL Have Announced At Hattiloo Theatre Photo
VELVETEEN RABBIT THE MUSICAL Have Announced At Hattiloo Theatre
Velveteen Rabbit the Musical has been announced at Hattiloo Theatre (37 South Cooper, Memphis, TN 38104) Running November 26 – December 18, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Tennessee Shakespeare Company Stages World Premiere Of I DWELL IN POSSIBILITY: EMILY DICKINSON EMERGESTennessee Shakespeare Company Stages World Premiere Of I DWELL IN POSSIBILITY: EMILY DICKINSON EMERGES
November 15, 2022

Tennessee Shakespeare Company hosts the “Belle of Amherst” on its Owen and Margaret Wellford Tabor Stage as she shares her poetic relationship to isolation, nature, literature, and love, in the world premiere of I Dwell in Possibility: Emily Dickinson Emerges. 
The Cumberland County Playhouse Announces 2023 SeasonThe Cumberland County Playhouse Announces 2023 Season
November 11, 2022

The Cumberland County Playhouse has announced its 2023 season. Learn more about the lineup here!
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Theatre MemphisA CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Theatre Memphis
November 9, 2022

A Christmas Carol will be back on stage, December 2 - 23, 2022, in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis for its 45th consecutive production of the holiday classic. The return of Ebenezer Scrooge and the three Spirits who visit him is an adaptation of the Charles Dickens' novel that follows the journey of the miserly businessman from childhood (through disillusionment and revenge) to redemption.
VELVETEEN RABBIT THE MUSICAL Have Announced At Hattiloo TheatreVELVETEEN RABBIT THE MUSICAL Have Announced At Hattiloo Theatre
November 1, 2022

Velveteen Rabbit the Musical has been announced at Hattiloo Theatre (37 South Cooper, Memphis, TN 38104) Running November 26 – December 18, 2022.
Sibling Rivalry on Deck With IMMEDIATE FAMILY At Theatre MemphisSibling Rivalry on Deck With IMMEDIATE FAMILY At Theatre Memphis
October 26, 2022

Immediate Family, by Paul Oakley Stovall, is the play selection as a result of Theatre Memphis' Read to Relate program that is next on deck in the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis November 4 - 19, 2022. Spunky and bold, you learn that in the Bryant family's home keeping a secret is next to impossible.