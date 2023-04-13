Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts Festival at Theatre Memphis Caters to All Ages

On April 29, 2023, Theatre Memphis is launching a re-branded arts festival as “Spring Faire” to be held on the Theatre Memphis campus.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Arts Festival at Theatre Memphis Caters to All Ages

On April 29, 2023, Theatre Memphis is launching a re-branded arts festival as "Spring Faire" to be held on the Theatre Memphis campus at 630 Perkins Ext. at Southern Avenue. The FREE event that will last from 10am to 3pm will have vendor booths, food trucks, interactive activities, community partners and performances stationed outside on the grounds of the recently renovated venue. Inside the Theatre Memphis facility will be the 17th annual Memphis Children's Theatre Festival (MCTF) with classes, performances, games, dance and more all geared toward a youthful audience. Even though no fee will be charged to enter the Festival, the MCTF is open to the public as a pay-what-you-can experience to help support the festival expenses. The Festival will operate with the same times as Spring Faire, 10am -3pm.

Spring Faire, formerly the Theatre Memphis May Day Festival, has taken on the new name and added experiences. Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, says, "This is one of the good things to have come out of the pandemic. When we 'had' to come up with something that met our mission and could be a safe event, we had a brand new campus to show off! Now we just want to continue to offer this Spring Faire as a gift to the community and as a way to introduce ourselves to new friends." A complete list of vendors, food trucks and a schedule for the day can be found at:

https://theatrememphis.org/special-event/spring-faire/.

The Memphis Children's Theatre Festival is in conjunction with Spring Faire and has come into its own with Theatre Memphis as its home. Inherited from the Voices of the South last year, the mission is to create a safe, educational, affordable, and exciting atmosphere in which children and families can attend innovative theatre and participate in arts-oriented activities that foster imagination. Managed by the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education, the Festival this year has grown to include many area performers, artists, teachers and groups to offer a wide variety of activities. A complete schedule for the day can be found at:

https://theatrememphis.org/special-event/memphis-childrens-theatre-festival/.

Becky Caspersen, Director of the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education cheerfully shares, "With our Festival theme this year being 'Around the World and Around the Corner', we spent the past year reaching out to create a truly diverse experience that would include a variety of cultures. The Festival is a great event that will entertain and educate all ages!"

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.




Graceland Announces Programming For ELVIS WEEK 2023 Photo
Graceland Announces Programming For ELVIS WEEK 2023
​​​​​​​Elvis Week 2023 will mark the 46th anniversary of Elvis' passing, and Graceland is planning nine days of events, August 9-17, to celebrate Elvis' life and legacy.  Elvis Week has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world. 
Review: CHICAGO at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Photo
Review: CHICAGO at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
What did our critic think of CHICAGO at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis? Chicago is celebrating 25 dazzling years and it has returned to Memphis! It is certainly a fan favorite, with exhilirating dancing and an iconic story that is known around the world. The 1975 musical with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, is the 2nd longest running Broadway musical (thanks to the 1996 revival), behind fan favorite Phantom of the Opera.
New Ballet Ensemble & School Presents SPRINGLOADED Photo
New Ballet Ensemble & School Presents SPRINGLOADED
New Ballet Ensemble & School will present its 20th annual “Springloaded” production, featuring original and reimagined works. The program will return to the Buckman Performing Arts Center, where it premiered in the spring of 2003.
MRS. MANNERLY Comes to Theatre Memphis This Week Photo
MRS. MANNERLY Comes to Theatre Memphis This Week
Mrs. Mannerly, the charming and entertaining comedy inspired by hilarious memories of a childhood etiquette class, properly takes the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis, March 31 – April 16, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


SHERLOCK'S LAST CASE Comes to Theatre Memphis This MonthSHERLOCK'S LAST CASE Comes to Theatre Memphis This Month
April 13, 2023

Sherlock's Last Case, by Charles Marowitz, sleuths onto the Lohrey Theatre stage at Theatre Memphis looking for “who done it”, April 21 – May, 7, 2023. Intense and suspenseful and filled with betrayal, thrills, and witty humor, this story picks up where the classic Sherlock Holmes' stories end.
Arts Festival at Theatre Memphis Caters to All AgesArts Festival at Theatre Memphis Caters to All Ages
April 13, 2023

On April 29, 2023, Theatre Memphis is launching a re-branded arts festival as “Spring Faire” to be held on the Theatre Memphis campus at 630 Perkins Ext. at Southern Avenue.
FAT HAM, WHO'S HOLIDAY, and More Set For Playhouse on the Square 2023/24 Season
April 12, 2023

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will present 15 productions they will produce during their 2023-2024 season. 
Graceland Announces Programming For ELVIS WEEK 2023Graceland Announces Programming For ELVIS WEEK 2023
April 5, 2023

​​​​​​​Elvis Week 2023 will mark the 46th anniversary of Elvis' passing, and Graceland is planning nine days of events, August 9-17, to celebrate Elvis' life and legacy.  Elvis Week has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world. 
New Ballet Ensemble & School Presents SPRINGLOADEDNew Ballet Ensemble & School Presents SPRINGLOADED
April 4, 2023

New Ballet Ensemble & School will present its 20th annual “Springloaded” production, featuring original and reimagined works. The program will return to the Buckman Performing Arts Center, where it premiered in the spring of 2003.
share