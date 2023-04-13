Arts Festival at Theatre Memphis Caters to All Ages

On April 29, 2023, Theatre Memphis is launching a re-branded arts festival as "Spring Faire" to be held on the Theatre Memphis campus at 630 Perkins Ext. at Southern Avenue. The FREE event that will last from 10am to 3pm will have vendor booths, food trucks, interactive activities, community partners and performances stationed outside on the grounds of the recently renovated venue. Inside the Theatre Memphis facility will be the 17th annual Memphis Children's Theatre Festival (MCTF) with classes, performances, games, dance and more all geared toward a youthful audience. Even though no fee will be charged to enter the Festival, the MCTF is open to the public as a pay-what-you-can experience to help support the festival expenses. The Festival will operate with the same times as Spring Faire, 10am -3pm.

Spring Faire, formerly the Theatre Memphis May Day Festival, has taken on the new name and added experiences. Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, says, "This is one of the good things to have come out of the pandemic. When we 'had' to come up with something that met our mission and could be a safe event, we had a brand new campus to show off! Now we just want to continue to offer this Spring Faire as a gift to the community and as a way to introduce ourselves to new friends." A complete list of vendors, food trucks and a schedule for the day can be found at:

https://theatrememphis.org/special-event/spring-faire/.

The Memphis Children's Theatre Festival is in conjunction with Spring Faire and has come into its own with Theatre Memphis as its home. Inherited from the Voices of the South last year, the mission is to create a safe, educational, affordable, and exciting atmosphere in which children and families can attend innovative theatre and participate in arts-oriented activities that foster imagination. Managed by the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education, the Festival this year has grown to include many area performers, artists, teachers and groups to offer a wide variety of activities. A complete schedule for the day can be found at:

https://theatrememphis.org/special-event/memphis-childrens-theatre-festival/.

Becky Caspersen, Director of the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education cheerfully shares, "With our Festival theme this year being 'Around the World and Around the Corner', we spent the past year reaching out to create a truly diverse experience that would include a variety of cultures. The Festival is a great event that will entertain and educate all ages!"

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.