A Family Favorite Returns for Playhouse on the Square's Holiday Series

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with super sponsor, Dr. Thomas Ratliff, welcome everyone's favorite, precocious First Grader to The Circuit Playhouse in the musical version of the hit children's book series.

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard, and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament, and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Director and Choreographer, Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Daniel Stuart Nelson (Kinky Boots, Cabaret), leads a talented cast of actors back to a time of juice boxes, friendships, and beeswax. This year, Junie is portrayed by 15 year-old Vera Brown (Peter Pan). Vera is a Sophomore at Crosstown High in Memphis, TN. Joining Vera, are Resident Company Member, Breyannah Tillman (Head Over Heels, DreamGirls) as May, Kyler Wade (Kinky Boots, Tuck Everlasting), as Herb, and the 2019 Ostrander Award Larry Riley Rising Star Award recipient, Karl Robinson (Head Over Heels, Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook).

Playhouse on the Square is reviving the musical favorite after producing the show onstage in 2017 and as a Theatre Education Touring Show in 2015. Director, Daniel Nelson sought to bring back the musical version of Junie B. Jones, "to give young audiences their first concert experience." He went on to say, "think KidzBop Live." The tech heavy show will be filled with dance and music geared to entertain the entire family. While sharing themes of friendship, new beginnings, and embracing what makes you, you!

Junie B. Jones: The Musical complete cast list is as follows:

Junie B Jones - Vera Brown

Herb - Kyler Wade

Lucille - Angela Thompson

May - Breyannah Tillman

Sheldon - Karl Robinson

Mr. Scary - Atam Woodruff

PRODUCTION STAFF FOR JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL!:

Directed/Choreographed by: Daniel Stuart Nelson

Music Director - Nathan McHenry

Production Manager/Technical Director - Phillip Hughen

Stage Manager - Morgan Corlew

Costume Designer - Grace Wylie

Lighting Designer - Terry Eikleberry

Scenic Designer - Megan Ward

Sound Designer - Carter McHann

Performances will run Thursday and Friday at 7:00 pm. Saturday and Sunday performances start at 2:00 pm. Matinee performances for school groups are also available select days during the week. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using the hashtag #Beeswax901. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $25. Pay What You Can performance, sponsored by Arts First and the First Tennessee Foundation, is December 20.

For questions and booking, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (901) 937-6496.





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You