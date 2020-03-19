A BRONX TALE At The Orpheum Canceled

The Orpheum Theatre Group prioritizes the safety of its audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers. In the interest of caution regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Orpheum has decided to cancel the Memphis engagement of the touring Broadway production of A Bronx Tale (April 7-12, 2020).

The Orpheum Theatre Group and Ticketmaster will reach out to purchasers directly with cancellation information. Orpheum Broadway season subscribers who have A Bronx Tale in their season ticket package will receive an email soon communicating their options. For single ticket buyers, credit card refunds will be automatically issued by the purchaser's original point of purchase. Please note that Box Office requests must be made by emailing BoxOffice@orpheum-memphis.com.

The Orpheum Theatre Group is continuing to work diligently with the artists, promoters, producers, and other involved parties to provide answers as soon as possible regarding upcoming events. For the most up-to-date information about show cancellations, postponements, and other changes, please visit orpheum-memphis.com/covid19.

The Orpheum Theatre Group will continue to communicate updates through orpheum-memphis.com, and social media, as well as through emails to patrons affected by cancellations and other changes.

The Orpheum Theatre Group staff is closely and consistently monitoring information about the virus and its impact. OTG will continue to evaluate procedures according to the guidance of the CDC as well as city and state officials.

For questions about specific events or tickets, please email BoxOffice@orpheum-memphis.com. Patrons can also email general questions to info@orpheum-memphis.com.





