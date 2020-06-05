Playhouse on the Square Announces Web Series SUMMER SPOTLIGHT

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, and with a generous grant from the Jeniam Foundation, inject a healthy dose of theatre content back into the Mid South. The five part web based series will welcome theatergoers into the once filled halls of Memphis' largest professional regional theatre as they prepare for live performances in August.

These live events will be streamed into the homes of theatre fans around the world through Zoom. Each episode, airing Wednesday's at 4:00 pm central, is themed to illuminate what patrons can expect when they return. Hear stories and watch performances from Playhouse on the Square's most beloved artists of today and the past.

Here is a detailed list of the Summer Spotlight episodes:

Episode One: Subscriber Q & A - Features a "back to business" update from Executive Producer, Michael Detroit, as well as a Q&A session with long-standing subscribers. You're missing theatre, and we're missing YOU! Come hear how we plan to move forward -- together. Click the link below to register now! (Wednesday, June 10th)

Episode Two: Season Re-Reveal - Help Playhouse on the Square #FillThePOTS as we re-reveal our exciting 52nd Season! This telethon style event will feature a digital tour stop at many of the Circuit Playhouse, Inc. properties where viewers will be met with performances from shows in our upcoming season! Get to know our season, get to know us, donate and support along the way! Click the link below to register now! (Wednesday, June 24th)

Episode Three: Archival Round Table - "Let the sunshine in" with members of the cast and crew of our 2001 production of HAIR! Think POTS in the Vault featuring special LIVE onscreen director/cast commentary. Join this special group of Memphis favorites as they relive their experience working on such a groundbreaking musical. Click the link below to register now! (Wednesday, July 8th)

Episode Four: Company Cabaret - Missing your Playhouse family? Join us for a digital cabaret featuring performances by Resident and Associate Company members from the PAST and PRESENT! Meet our new company members and check in with your favorite faces from the past, all across the nation! Special guest performers will be announced soon, so click the link below to register now and be the first to know who will be joining us! (Wednesday, July 22nd)

Episode Five: Little Shop Sneak Peek - Our return to the Playhouse main stage is quickly approaching! Get a behind the scenes look at the making of "Little Shop of Horrors" at Playhouse on the Square! This documentary style event will include rehearsal clips and exclusive interviews with the cast and design team as they strive to safely produce a large scale musical during these challenging times. (Wednesday, August 5th)

Visit http://playhouseonthesquare.org/summer-spotlight-series.html, to register for a direct link to each episode prior to the live stream event. Donations will support the theatre's artistic staff and performers. Subscriptions for the 52nd season are on sale now! Find your place at Playhouse on the Square, by purchasing yours today.

