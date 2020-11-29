Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Read a Bedtime Story

Nov. 29, 2020  

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah are back with a new video.

It's the perfect time for a perfectly heartwarming bedtime story or even a wake up story before you start a new day!

Today's tale brings us on an eventful walk with Mr. Wrinkles, the oldest and wisest elephant in Africa and the importance of friends. Can you name us some other animals found in Africa?

Check out the video below!


