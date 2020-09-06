VIDEO: Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Performs at Malaysia's Virtual National Day 2020 Reception

The concert took place on 31 August 2020.

Malaysia's Virtual National Day 2020 Reception was presented by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia (Wisma Putra) in collaboration with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra & Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS on 31 August 2020.

The performance featured the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, and featuring vocals from Aishah and Akim Ahmad.

View the concert programme here https://bit.ly/3bf3E36

Watch below!

