The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Presents THREE NATIONS CHAMBER CONCERT

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra will present, for the first time, a chamber concert that will feature works by composers from three Asian countries on Friday, 22 July 2022 at 8:30 pm at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), KLCC.

Themed Three Nations Chamber Concert, this special concert will unite a plethora of compositional talents from Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea and celebrate a kaleidoscope of colours from the three contrasting cultures, embarking on an exchange of musical ideas. The Artistic Advisor for this concert is Gerard Salonga (MPO Resident Conductor).

This presentation is the MPO's pioneering collaboration with three music associations; the Malaysian Composers Collective (MCC), the Asian Composers League (South Korea) and the Composers Society of Singapore. This concert is in line with the MPO's ongoing efforts to nurture the music talents in Malaysia and to showcase their artistry on a prestigious platform at DFP.

The Malaysian works to be performed are Jalinan composed by Adeline Wong (inspired by the beautiful voice of 'azan'), Fragments 1 by Ainolnaim Azizol (written for the 2014 Asian Composers League Young Composers Competition in Japan) and Ada Angin Bertiup by Johan Othman (a work that closely associates with the idea of the wind and the spirit).

South Korea will be represented by 6 Moment musicaux composed by Chung Seung Jae (a work with six musical ideas of its own distinctive characteristic), Echoes from An Old Tree by Kyungmee Rhee (depicting how the people's lives are in comparison to the nature) and Remnants by Sunyeong Pak.

Singapore will be presenting Distancing Etude by Hoh Chung Shih (a work that expresses the social conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic), smidgen(S) by Emily Koh (a short musical on spices in the composer's kitchen) and Petals in the Sun by Elliot Teo (inspired by a Filipino artist's painting).

Don't miss this exciting one-of-a-kind music celebration from three countries, only at DFP!

The MPO will continue to strive to provide the best performances and diverse programming accessible to everyone. You have been our inspiration, motivating us through all of our hard work, hours of practice, commitment and challenges at every level. All of our achievements are due to your love and support. Be the instruments that keep us alive. Donate to MPO now at mpo.com.my/donate. Any contribution given will be channelled to further develop the local talents, to engage our audience with a diverse selection of music and performances that appeal to all, and to continue to inspire hope by bringing the love of music to everyone. #YouAreTheReason

Visit www.mpo.com.my for more information.