THE WHALE Will Come to The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre in September

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The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre will present The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter’s play, Sept. 17-20 at Pentas 2 in Kuala Lumpur. The production is presented by The Actors Studio Seni Teater Rakyat and is directed by Christopher Ling. Performances are scheduled for Sept. 17-18 at 8 p.m., Sept. 19 at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sept. 20 at 3 p.m.

The play follows Charlie, a reclusive English teacher who is slowly eating himself to death and attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter. The production examines Charlie’s efforts to repair his relationship with his daughter while confronting choices from his past. The play originally premiered Off-Broadway in New York in 2012 and was later adapted into the 2022 film directed by Darren Aronofsky. The film earned two Academy Awards in 2023, including Best Actor for Brendan Fraser.

The Kuala Lumpur production features Sudhan Nair, Tania Ashwini, Junji Delfino, Jae Gomes and Asraf Zulk. Ling directs, with Yusman Mokhtar serving as lighting designer, Malin Faisal handling prosthetics and wardrobe, Xavier Chen serving as production stage manager and sound designer, Casey Lim as assistant stage manager, Elissa Bretana Samuel as projectionist and Aiman Naqiuddin bin Basu Amil as props master.

The production will be performed in English and runs approximately two hours without an intermission. It carries an advisory for strong language and discussions of binge eating, mental health issues and alcohol abuse.

Tickets start at RM50 for general admission during the early-bird period, which runs through Aug. 31. Regular general admission tickets start at RM78 from Sept. 1. Concession tickets for students, persons with disabilities and seniors over 60 are RM50. Patron of the Arts tickets are RM100. Additional promotions include discounts for Yamatatsu customers and Sonata Malaysia members.

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