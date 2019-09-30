THE TEMPEST to Play at Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre

The Tempest will play at Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre in Malaysia September 28 and 29.

The Tempest follows magician and former Duke, Prospero, who has fallen from power and been exiled to an island with her daughter Miranda for many years. One day, Prospero decides to plot revenge against his brother who cause all of his pain and suffering. With the help of some magical creatures, Prospero make her brother's ship crash on the shore of the island. Once they arrive, Prospero must decide what to do.

The Tempest is one of the last plays that William Shakespeare wrote before his death.

For more information and tickets: http://www.klpac.org/whats-on/storytelling-shakespeares-the-tempest-for-6-years-old-and-above/





