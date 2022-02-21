Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SEPET THE MUSICAL Comes to PJPAC This Month

pixeltracker

Performances run 24-27 February 2022.

Feb. 21, 2022  

SEPET THE MUSICAL Comes to PJPAC This Month

Sepet the Musical comes to PJPAC in February 2022.

Jason (Joshua Anthony Gui), a nineteen-year-old VCD-seller is a secret romantic at heart. His life changes when he meets Orked (Badrika Baluch), a bright, Malay school girl who loves John Woo films and everything Takeshi Kaneshiro. An innocent romance buds between Jason and Orked. Unfortunately, social and racial pressures slowly start to stand in their way.

Sepet The Musical is an immersive experience where nostalgic food and drink will be served. Audiences are invited to dress in their best Jason and Orked aesthetic: casual pasar-malam attire and effortless baju kurungs!

After three sell-out runs, Sepet The Musical was nominated for Best Original Score and won Best Direction at the BOH Cameronian Arts Awards in 2020.

Director: Shafeeq Shajahan
Starring: Joshua Anthony Gui and Badrika Baluch
Music: Shafeeq Shajahan and Badrish
Choreographer: Hannah Shields
Producer: Su En Hoh

Performances run 24-27 February 2022. Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=32


Related Articles View More Malaysia Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Show Art Magnet
Beetlejuice Show Art Magnet
Beetlejuice Button Set
Beetlejuice Button Set
Hadestown Show Art Tee
Hadestown Show Art Tee

More Hot Stories For You