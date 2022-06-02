Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PROFESSIONAL MIXED BREED Comes to PJPAC in August

Performances run 26-27 August 2022.

Jun. 2, 2022  
PROFESSIONAL MIXED BREED Comes to PJPAC in August

Professional Mixed Breed is Gajen Nad's first ever 1-hour stand-up comedy special. This show will touch on topics such as family, career, work, communication, traveling, animals, love, relationships, and education. These topics will be presented in the form of jokes, told professionally by a professional, in a mixed manner, to breed laughter. Hence, Professional Mixed Breed.

Performances run 26-27 August 2022.


