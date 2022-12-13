PHOTOSYNTHESIS Comes to Malaysia in February

Kenny Shim Dance Collective (KSDC) and Asia Ballet Theatre (ABT) presents Psychosynthesis, the first full-length contemporary dance production in Malaysia. The production will be held on Saturday, 4th February and Sunday, 5th February 2023, 3:00pm and 8:30pm at Stage 1, Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJPAC).

Psychosynthesis proudly features fully local talent working in tandem with science, multimedia, theatrical lights and setting design to stage a visual and kinaesthetic portrayal of COVID-19 and the repercussions of the global pandemic. Themes of mental struggles and emotional turmoil (solitude, mourning of human interaction) are intertwined and juxtaposed against factual and scientific truths of the pandemic (the spherical structure of the coronavirus cell, the alteration in brain chemistry as a result of isolation).

PSYCHOSYNTHESIS PRODUCTION HISTORY

Psychosynthesis has undergone 3 phases of production prior to its public stage debut.

April - June 2021. Initial phase of Psychosynthesis developed for the grand opening of the new PJPAC theatre. Production halted upon announcement of the second nationwide lockdown.

June - November 2022. KSDC and ABT invited to premiere an excerpt of Psychosynthesis to a VIP audience for PJPAC's: 'Once Upon A Stage: A Celebration Of A New Theatre'. Show dates for Psychosynthesis postponed due to the 15th General Elections coinciding. Instead, a preview of the full-length production was held at PJPAC for a closed audience.

January - February 2023. Psychosynthesis makes its public debut, the first full-length contemporary dance production in Malaysia.