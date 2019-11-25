LOST/FOUND Comes to Lot'ng Arts Space

theatrethreesixty will present the Kuala Lumpur premiere of a new musical theatre production of LOST/FOUND. The production is set to premiere on the the 13th of December 2019 till the 22nd of December 2019 for 7 performances at Lot' 'ng Arts Space, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Four young people await their commencement ceremony. With them, their hopes, their struggles and their fears. A relationship mapped, turn by turn, by a lone voice. A father is desperately looking for his lost daughter. Yet, more revelations are to be found in the mall they're lost in. Two souls, trapped, far from each other, yearn for freedom. But deliverance is in days gone by, and they're among the left behind.

When ask about what inspires director Christopher Ling to work on this new production, he states 'I have always admired Nick Choo's mini musicals from afar, never having had the chance to direct them. That is until this production of LOST/FOUND. Not only have I had the awesome chance to reconceptualize an entire outing of these musicals but am also premiering a new one."

LOST/FOUND is a roller-coaster of emotions - at once side splitting, sometimes tragic yet full of energy, featuring Gabriel Tham, Alia Kearney, Natalie Makulin and Tria Aziz with choreography by Kenny Shim. Written and composed by musical theatre powerhouse Nick Choo and directed by theatrethreesixty's award-winning director Christopher Ling, LOST/FOUND premieres first in Kuching before touring to Johor Bharu and Kuala Lumpur this December.

theatrethreesixty presents LOST/FOUND, to be staged at Lot'ng Arts Space in USJ Taipan, from Fri, 13 - Sat, 14, Dec and Thu, 19 - Sat, 21 Dec @ 8.45pm, Matinees: Sun, 15 & 22 Dec @ 3pm. Ticket prices are 58MYR. Concession prices are available for students and senior citizens at 48MYR. Early bird promotion gets 10MYR off the normal price ticket (Standard: 48MYR, Concession: 38MYR) for ticket purchased before 6th Dec using the #stillsearching at the ticketing site. To purchase tickets, visit https://lostfoundt360.peatix.com. For any enquiries, please e-mail: info@theatrethreesixty.com. Like us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/theatrethreesixty





