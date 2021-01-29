Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center's Speech and Drama Programme is Now Online

Weekly classes on Saturdays and Sundays are for ages 2-18. Classes start on 6 and 7 February.

Jan. 29, 2021  

Kids stuck indoors, bored and listless? Let's get them moving, laughing, creating and inspired again! The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center has announced The Actors Studio Academy at klpac's Speech and Drama Programme 2021.

The company's popular semester-based programme introduces students to the magic of storytelling, exercises their imagination, prepares them to perform.

Download brochure: http://bit.ly/tasa2021

Early bird registration ends 31 Jan (RM50 reg. fee waived for first 20 students). Scan QR code or register via http://bit.ly/tasa_registration

For questions, email academy@klpac.org; jit@theactorsstudio.com.my or call Tung Jit Yang @ 018 - 203 0121 (Creative Head).


