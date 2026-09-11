KAPITAN 2.0 - THE MUSICAL Will Come to D Theatre Malaysia

NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kapitan 2.0 – The Musical, an original Malaysian production inspired by the life and times of Kuala Lumpur historical figure Yap Ah Loy, will return to the stage Oct. 24-25, 2026, at D Theatre Malaysia in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The musical will be presented in English with Chinese subtitles and will run for approximately 135 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. The production is recommended for audiences ages 7 and older.

Following its world premiere in 2025, Kapitan 2.0 is described as a reimagined production that explores a turbulent period in the history of early Kuala Lumpur. Inspired by Yap Ah Loy's life and the development of the city, the musical centers on themes of leadership, conflict, hardship, loss and rebuilding.

The production combines original music, dramatic storytelling, live orchestral performance, movement and martial arts. Chin San Sooi wrote the book and lyrics, with music by Lam Siu Chong. The PJ Philharmonic Orchestra will provide the orchestra, conducted by Lily Woo Pui Lai.

The announced performers include Matthias Cheah as Yap Ah Loy, Kellvin Loo as Tun Kudin, Sean Chay as Chong Chong, Kok Kang Kweon as Old Gambler, Eain Yati Khin as Townsfolk and Andrew Lai Chii Horng as 3rd Townsfolk and Chorus. YiLing Chaing is also listed among the performers, while Beatrice Looi is credited as Costume Designer and Jocelyn Chew with the choir.

Kapitan 2.0 is presented by the Opus Harmonia Association in collaboration with the PJ Philharmonic Orchestra Academy. Fiamma Opera Studio and HYJ Wushu Academy are listed as performance partners, with support from Malaysia's Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Tickets are available in numbered seating categories ranging from RM98 to RM388, with all fees included. Early-bird tickets are available through Sept. 30, with prices beginning at RM98. The early-bird categories include the RM348 Premier Centre Pass, RM258 Front Centre Pass, RM168 Classic Pass and RM98 Heritage Pass. Student, senior citizen and OKU concession tickets are not applicable during the early-bird promotion.

The production will be staged at D Theatre Malaysia, located at Hextar World at Empire City in Petaling Jaya. Doors open 30 minutes before each performance, and the dress code is smart casual.

Need more Malaysia Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming