JUJUTSU KAISEN in Concert Will Make Malaysian Debut in October
Performances will run Oct. 20-21, 2026.
Jujutsu Kaisen In Concert will make its Malaysian debut Oct. 20-21, 2026, at the Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre in Sunway, Selangor. The live-to-screen concert will combine music from the anime series with projected footage from all three seasons and a special Season 3 encore. Performances are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. both nights.
The concert will feature a hybrid ensemble of 12 musicians performing music by composer Hiroaki Tsutsumi. The musical arrangements combine classical and modern instruments, with the live performance synchronized to scenes and dialogue from the anime. The program will revisit moments including Yuji Itadori's first encounter with Sukuna, Gojo's Domain Expansion and battles from the Shibuya arc.
The performance is designed as a live-to-screen concert rather than a staged theatrical adaptation. Scenes from the anime will be displayed on a large screen while the musicians perform the score. The production's official website lists a running time of approximately 90 minutes, including an intermission, while the Malaysian ticketing listing gives a duration of 140 minutes with a 20-minute intermission. Audiences should consult the local venue for the final schedule.
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