FORTUNE KOOKY Comes to PJPAC in April

Introducing 'FORTUNE KOOKY', a brand-new all Malaysian musical comedy brought to you by the team behind the award-winning musical 'The Working Dead!'

'Fortune Kooky' is the whimsical tale of Jared, a poor hawker's son who aspires to become rich after developing a new fitness app. After a blessing from the God of Wealth, it seems that all his dreams are coming true. He soon learns, however, that people do crazy things when money is involved, and his peaceful life is soon turned upside down.

Fortune Kooky is written by Terence Toh and Lydia Tong, with music by Lydia Tong and Kelvin Loh. It is directed by Nicole-Ann Thomas, and features a cast of Alvin Looi, Angie Cheah, Kirthana Kuhendran, Lakshmi Ahrunagiry, Nikkhil Menon, Rachel Liu and Ronnie.

The musical will feature live music from a four-piece band. It is presented by KULT Productions, and supported by Penjana, SYLK Music Development, MyCreative and Cendana.

Ticket prices:

SPECIAL EARLY BIRD FEE: Until March 7, a 20% discount on all show dates! RM64 for all tickets!

RM 64: Students/The Disabled/Senior Citizens - E-mail us your ID verification for discount : info@onetix.com.my

RM 70: April 7 (Thursday) and April 8 (Friday) - Use the following promocode : KOOKYWEEK

RM 80: April 9 (Saturday) and April 10 (Sunday)

Not inclusive of RM4 service fee

Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=49.