BALLET ILLUMINATIONS 2019 at The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center

Ballet Illuminations 2019 will play at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center Sept. 6-8.

Immerse yourself in the best of ballets at Ballet Illuminations 2019!

Singapore Dance Theatre will return to Kuala Lumpur this coming September at KLPAC, and will be presenting two world renowned works by George Balanchine, Serenade and Theme and Variations, as well as Timothy Harbour's Linea Adora which was created for SDT's 30th Anniversary.

Singapore Dance Theatre is an ambassador for dance and for Singapore - bridging any divides and differences to establish resonance for both practitioners and audiences through quality performances and engaging educational and outreach activities, thereby strengthening the appreciation and love of dance as an art form.

Singapore Dance Theatre has captivated audiences in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, China, Australia, France, United States and London. The Company has taken part and has performed in numerous international festivals and events, such as Le Temps d'Aimer la Danse a Biarritz in France, Mexico's Festival Internacional Cervantino, Chang Mu Arts Festival in Korea, Philippines Festival of Dance, and was part of the Victorian Arts Centre's Made to Move subscription series. SDT tours Kuala Lumpur and Penang annually, and has seen a growth in its dedicated support to the company.

