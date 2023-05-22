A CONCERTO NIGHT Comes to PJPAC in June

Performances are 3-4 June.

A CONCERTO NIGHT Comes to PJPAC in June

"3+1 Productions" comprising of three passionate musicians and a dynamic manager, their debut concert will feature a series of renowned Chinese concerto classical works such as “Butterfly Lovers”, “The Legend of White Snake” and "Erhu Rhapsody No. 1”. The three young virtuosos, Liao Ruofan (Erhu), Lim Lin (Dizi), and Chen Kian Hao (Erhu) will rise to their occasion along with the 80 piece orchestra of the Lee Rubber Chinese Orchestra Kuala Lumpur. Their exceptional talents and fiery passion, paired with conductors, Mr Leong Han Kuei and Mr Siah Zheng Fong, will surely culminate in an unforgettable performance.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience the cultivating allure of music. 

Book your tickets now by clicking the link below and immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies!





Persembahan ini telah dicalonkan dalam kategori “Pelakon Utama Terbaik” di Anugerah Seni BOH Cameronian ke-18. Ia telah dipersembahkan buat julung kalinya pada Mei 2022 di IGNITE Solo Performance Festival 2022 dan juga telah dipersembahkan di Pulau Pinang. 

