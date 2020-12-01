Waterville Opera House Presents Virtual Production of ALMOST, MAINE

Waterville Opera House will present a virtual production of Almost, Maine! The production runs December 4-13.

Learn more at https://www.operahouse.org/shows/almost-maine.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States. It's almost in Canada. And it's not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn't exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend-almost-in this delightful midwinter night's dream.

Starring: Emily Cates, Isabelle Grignon, Paul Herard, Erik Hyatt, Elizabeth Chasse-King, Cory King, Taylor Kruse, Dean Neal, Lisa Neal, Bart Shattuck, Jeralyn Shattuck, Alex Slack, Amanda Slack, Pamela Smith, Theros "Ted" Smith, Joshua Veilleux

Tickets:

This is an online stream of a performance filmed on the Opera House stage. You are purchasing a stream for a specific date/time.

$40 - Couple (1 stream for 2 viewers)

$68 - Family (1 stream for 4 viewers)

If you would like to purchase a stream for 1 single viewer or a membership discounted stream, please call our box office at 207-873-7000 to reserve your ticket.

$34 - WOH Member Couple (1 stream for 2 viewers)

$20 - Single (1 stream for 1 viewer)

Prices include ticketing fees.

