WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Portland Stage Company in March

Portland Stage Company will present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME in March.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is an award-winning play by multi-award-winning playwright Heidi Schreck. A retelling of her experience as a high school Constitutional Debater, debating for college money, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is at times challenging and hilarious, and it is entirely relevant. In this thrilling tour-de-force Heidi Schreck grapples with the Constitution, Roe v. Wade, and what it means to be a woman in America. Told through the lens of her teenage years as a Constitutional Debater, Heidi takes us through our nation’s highs and lows and ultimately delivers a hopeful message, “We all belong in the preamble.” Funny, thought-provoking, and heartwarming, this explosive piece culminates in a live debate to be judged by the audience: should we keep our centuries-old constitution, or start fresh?

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME has won an Obie Award, Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and a New York Drama Critics Circle Award. It was nominated for a Tony Award, GLAAD Media Award, and Critics' Choice Television Award to name only a few, and the play was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Opening Night Announcement: Portland Stage is thrilled to partner with MS Magazine, ERA Coalition, and Sign4Era.org to recognize the Maine Congressional Delegation's recognition of the ERA. ERA leaders will provide an update on a pathway to putting the ERA into the Constitution through a United States House of Representatives and Senate Joint Resolutions recognizing the ERA as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution in this important Congressional session fifty years after its introduction and passage.

Following the Opening Night performance, the ERA Coalition and Equal Rights Maine will be recognizing the Maine Congressional Delegation with the ERA Champions Award for their support and for voting to recognize the federal ERA as being ratified by the needed 38 states and as part of the Constitution.