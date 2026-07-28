Video: COME FROM AWAY Rehearsals at Maine State Music Theatre
Rehearsal footage previews the musical's opening number ahead of its August run.
By: Joshua Wright
COME FROM AWAY is getting an early spotlight from Maine State Music Theatre, which shared rehearsal footage from its upcoming production. The clip offers a first look at 'Welcome to the Rock,' the opening number of the musical, captured before the show opens to audiences.
The production runs August 5 through 22 at Maine State Music Theatre, with tickets available through msmt.org. The theater's sneak peek video shows performers in rehearsal, giving audiences a preview of the number's energy ahead of the show's opening.
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