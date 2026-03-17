USM Theatre To Present CABARET And Host Fundraising Gala In April

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The USM Department of Theatre will conclude its 2025–2026 season with a production of CABARET, presented in collaboration with the Osher School of Music. Performances will run April 2–12, 2026 at Russell Hall on the University of Southern Maine’s Gorham Campus.

The production will be directed by Danny Hutchins, with musical direction by Edward Reichert and choreography by Vanessa Beyland. The cast features 26 USM Theatre and Musical Theatre majors.

Set in a Berlin nightclub as the 1920s draw to a close, CABARET follows the Master of Ceremonies and the performers of the Kit Kat Club as they navigate a changing political landscape in Germany. The musical features a book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

“Our goal is to make the audience feel as immersed in the Kit Kat Club as possible,” said director Danny Hutchins.

The production will offer optional immersive seating on stage, placing audience members within the performance environment.

USM Theatre Gala

The USM Theatre Gala: Willkommen to the Cabaret will take place in conjunction with the April 11 performance. The event will include food, a cash bar, a silent auction, and student performances. Proceeds will support student scholarships, professional development, production needs, and accessibility initiatives.

Tickets for the gala are $50 for general admission and $75 for immersive seating.

Performance Schedule

CABARET

April 2–12, 2026

Russell Hall, USM Gorham Campus

Thursday, April 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. (Pay-What-You-Can)

Friday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets for CABARET are available through PortTIX, by calling (207) 842-0800, or in person at 400 Congress St., Suite A in Portland, Maine.