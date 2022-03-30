USM Theatre Presents CLUE in April

The USM Department of Theatre closes out its season with the hilarious and quirky murder mystery based on the cult classic movie Clue.

It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.



Director Andrew Harris says that audiences will love this play, adapted from the beloved 1985 movie version of Clue. "It is silly. The audience can play the sleuth or just sit back and enjoy all the bizarre characters the play throws at you. As theatre comes back into our lives I cannot think of a more blow-away-your-cares production than this."

For first-year student Atticus Watson, who plays the central role of the butler Wadsworth, returning to the mainstage after so long has been fun and freeing. "This production is exactly what people need right now: a classic story brought to the stage in an authentic manner, leaning in to reference the original 1985 film while also twisting around to reveal new surprises and unexpected resolutions. It's a unique show that welcomes the audience to feel nostalgic and keeps them on the edge of their seats."



Director Harris echoes that joy of bringing actors and audiences back together, "The most satisfying aspect of the play is having students understand how important theatre is in our lives, whatever the times are like, and working on the craft to ensure the audience enjoys a fun story."

Clue runs April 15-24th at Russell Hall on the USM Gorham campus. Ticket prices range from $8-$16. Pay-what-you-can performances are Wednesday, April 20th and Thursday, April 21st.

FMI and to purchase tickets, visit usm.maine.edu/theatre, or call the USM Theatre Box Office at (207)780-5151.