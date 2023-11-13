Tom Mula's JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Theater At Monmouth This Holiday Season

Theater at Monmouth's 54th year will conclude with the return of Tom Mula's comedic take on a Holiday favorite, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol Featuring Paul Haley. An entertaining twist on Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol, this tale is written from Scrooge's business partner's point of view. Marley, chained and shackled, is condemned to eternity with a malicious little hell-sprite named Bogle. But Marley is given a chance to free himself. If he can redeem Scrooge, he can save his own soul. And so begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scrooge's heart, indeed, is opened; but not before Marley discovers his own.

Director Dawn McAndrews explains; "For many seasons, Theater at Monmouth has turned holiday traditions on their heads, exploring traditional Yuletide gems with a twist. Though TAM has never produced Dicken's A Christmas Carol, pieces of it have appeared in previous holiday shows. For 2023, TAM dumps old Scrooge from the center of the tale and focuses on his business partner. Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol by Tom Mula offers the backstory on the journey of Jacob Marley, the first spirit that visited Scrooge on that fateful night. Marley is condemned to an eternal Hell, but gets just one shot to be freed from his chains, redeeming Scrooge. Given the hellish times we're living through, we thought the return of a comic take on a holiday classic was just the thing to shake up the holidays and bring the community together in a tale of redemption and the power of friendship."

TAM veteran Paul Haley returns and once again, steps into the famed shackles and brings to life a number of well-remembered characters from the tale, including Jacob Marley, Scrooge, Christmas Past and Christmas Present, Fezziwig, and Cratchit while also serving as the story's Narrator. This hilarious and touching story gives new insight into a well-known but not often examined character while maintaining the heartwarming meaning at the center of the longstanding tale.

In addition to featuring Haley as Marley (and all the other characters of the story), Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is Directed by Dawn McAndrews with Set & Lighting Design by Jim Alexander, Costume Design by Michelle Handley, Sound Design by Rew Tippin, and Stage Management by Daniel B. Thompson

Performance Calendar: PREVIEW 11/23 at 7:30 p.m.; OPENING 11/24 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 11/25, 11/30, 12/1, and 12/2 at 7:30 p.m., 11/25, 11/26, 12/2 and 12/3 at 1:00 p.m.

Audience Engagement Programs

Tickets, Subscriptions, and Ways to Save. Thanksgiving Night Special: Join us for our preview performance on Thursday, November 23 for only $10 per ticket! All other performances for Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol are $30 for General tickets and $23 for Students age 18 and under.

Opening Nights are Educator Nights. Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office.

Under 30 Rush Tickets. For patrons under 30, $10 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the Family Show and Special Events. Contact the Box Office by email boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or by calling 207.933.9999 after 10 a.m. on the day of the show. Requests made before the Box Office is open will not be processed.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit Click Here.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. The theatre's mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout Maine. Since its founding, TAM has produced expertly crafted, engaging productions in its three-month Summer Repertory Season entertaining audiences from 36 states and through Education Tours annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide.