Tickets are available for LYSISTRATA playing at Theater at Monmouth from June 25th through August 18th. Theater at Monmouth opens the It's Greek (and Roman) to ME! Season with this funny, poignant, and political comic romp. On a mission to end the Peloponnesian war, Lysistrata bands together the women of Greece in a pact to withhold sex until the men declare peace. As the women tantalize and tease their way to a cease-fire, a timeless story emerges of sexual politics, political power struggles, and the battle between the sexes.

The women of Greece want the Peloponnesian War to end. Led by a strong Athenian woman, Lysistrata, a pact is made for the women to not sleep with their husbands until the men agree to end the war. After some time, the women begin to feel the pressure building and consider giving up the pact. Lysistrata bands them together and speaks to a prominent magistrate in Athens on the conditions and effects of war on both men and women. Way ahead of his time, Aristophanes used his plays to voice political and social concerns. LYSISTRATA reflects these views as well as those on gender, war, and sexuality.

Director Danielle Drakes shares, "LYSISTRATA has given many women throughout history feelings of purpose or power, and its influence can only grow from here as the rights of women continue to be a pressing issue in our world today. Her motivation is not only to end the war but to open up entirely new lines of communication between the sexes. With LYSISTRATA, Aristophanes challenges the concept of classical female sexuality by introducing a protagonist who takes the idea of sex as something that both parties desire, not simply as a means of reproduction and male pleasure. Strong central themes include war and peace, gender roles, sexuality and the battle of the sexes, rebellion, patriotism, and the political power of comedy."

LYSISTRATA features Erin Amlicke as Lampito, Thomas Ian Campbell as Cinesius, Trezure Coles as Lysistrata, Michael Liebhauser as Magistrate, Jamie Saunders as Myrrhine, Ray K. Soeun as Herald, and Tennah Sillah as Calonice. Directed by Danielle Drakes; Set Design by Nadir Bey, Costume Design by Elizabeth Rocha, Lighting Design by Jim Alexander, and Sound Design by Simon Marland, Stage Management by Hailey Glick.

Post-Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team to discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play will take place Saturday July 9, following the performance of LYSISTRATA, Sunday July 24, following the performance of ANTONY + CLEOPATRA, Sunday July 31, following the performance of COMEDY OF ERRORS, Sunday, August 7, following the performance of AMPHITRYON, and Sunday August 14, following the performance of EURYDICE.

Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Play are $37 for adults, $32 for senior citizens, and $23 for students (18 and under). Family Show tickets are $18 for adults, $13 for children. Opening Nights are Educator Nights. Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office. For patrons under 30, $10 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the Family Show and Special Events.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. The theatre's mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout Maine. Since its founding, TAM has produced expertly crafted, engaging productions in its three-month Summer Repertory Season entertaining audiences from 36 states and through Education Tours annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide.