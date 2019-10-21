The Waterville Opera House Presents Disney's NEWSIES

The Waterville Opera House (WOH) is seizing the day with Disney's Newsies the Musical! With nonstop thrills, a timeless message of right over might, delightful dancing, and iconic high-energy songs, you're sure to have a whizbang of a time! Opening on Friday, November 8th, this production will run through Sunday, November 17th at the Waterville Opera House located at 1 Common Street in downtown Waterville. Tickets are available at www.operahouse.org or by calling 207-873-7000.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Disney's Newsies the Musical is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When the titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! Can Jack and his band of rag-tag newsies take it to the streets and change history forever? Disney's Newsies the Musical is based on a real-life story and stars your favorite community theatre members!

Newsies Showtimes

November 8, 9, and 15 at 7:30pm

November 10, 16, and 17 at 2:00pm

The talented actors performing in Disney's Newsies the Musical are:

Jack Kelly - Tony Gerow

Katherine Plummer - Jessica Lake

Crutchie - Michael Pullen

Davey - Isaac Tardy

Les - Noah Spieldenner

Albert - Tabyr Briggs

Buttons - Sarah Southwick

Elmer - Corrina Franzose

Finch - Jacob Sutherland

Henry - Hannah Stevens

Ike - Megan Huesers

Jo Jo - Sophia Mathieu

Mike - Maddy Thorndike

Mush - Lizzy Steeves

Race - Jack Gibson

Romeo - Cade Parker

Specs - Jarred Schmidt

Splasher / Sniper - Brady Gardner

Tommy Boy / Spot Conlin / Scab #3 - Laney Reardon

Ensemble Newsies

Nicholas Harper

Wyatt Woodbury

Zion Lawrence

Jackson Leonard

Will Newschafer

Medda Larkin - Kay Warren

Mrs. Jacboi - Michal Wagner

Wiesel/Stage Manager - Tim Croce

Bill - Amanda King

Mayor of New York - George Coleman

Oscar Delancy - Matt Craig

Morris Delancy - Joe Craig

Seitz / Photographer - Will Stecher

Bunsen - Mel Morrison

Hannah / Nun / Bowery Beauty - Morgan Steward

Snyder - Michael Gilbert

Policeman / Guard - Richard Haviland

Brooklyn Newsies / Nun -

Emily Whittemore

Brooklyn Newsies / Nun/Bowery Beauty - Hannah King

Brooklyn Newsies / Nun / Bowery Beauty - Amanda King

Brooklyn Newsies / Nun / Bowery Beauty - Arielle Costello

Production Team

Director - Debra Susi

Music Director - Steven Barter

Scenic and Lighting Designer - Chad Lefebvre

Sound Designer - Ben David Richmond

Costume Designer - Debra Susi & MCI Technical Theatre II Students

Stage Manager - Sarah Johnson

Music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Disney's Newsies the Musical runs November 8th through 17th at the Waterville Opera House and is sponsored by Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel, Camden National Bank, and Lipman & Katz Attorneys. Tickets range from $24 - $27. Groups of 10+ receive a 10% discount. WOH's 19 - 20 season programming is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Harold Alfond Foundation, Colby College, Golden Pond Wealth Management, Maine General Health, Kennebec Savings Bank, Central Maine Motors, Northern Light Inland Hospital, GHM Agency, Granite Hill Estates, Central Maine Newspapers, Marie Cormier, JS McCarthy Printers, and Woodlands Senior Living. Disney's Newsies the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. For more information or to reserve tickets call 873-7000, visit our website at www.operahouse.org or our Box Office at 1 Common Street!





