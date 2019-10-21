The Waterville Opera House Presents Disney's NEWSIES
The Waterville Opera House (WOH) is seizing the day with Disney's Newsies the Musical! With nonstop thrills, a timeless message of right over might, delightful dancing, and iconic high-energy songs, you're sure to have a whizbang of a time! Opening on Friday, November 8th, this production will run through Sunday, November 17th at the Waterville Opera House located at 1 Common Street in downtown Waterville. Tickets are available at www.operahouse.org or by calling 207-873-7000.
Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Disney's Newsies the Musical is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When the titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! Can Jack and his band of rag-tag newsies take it to the streets and change history forever? Disney's Newsies the Musical is based on a real-life story and stars your favorite community theatre members!
Newsies Showtimes
November 8, 9, and 15 at 7:30pm
November 10, 16, and 17 at 2:00pm
The talented actors performing in Disney's Newsies the Musical are:
Jack Kelly - Tony Gerow
Katherine Plummer - Jessica Lake
Crutchie - Michael Pullen
Davey - Isaac Tardy
Les - Noah Spieldenner
Albert - Tabyr Briggs
Buttons - Sarah Southwick
Elmer - Corrina Franzose
Finch - Jacob Sutherland
Henry - Hannah Stevens
Ike - Megan Huesers
Jo Jo - Sophia Mathieu
Mike - Maddy Thorndike
Mush - Lizzy Steeves
Race - Jack Gibson
Romeo - Cade Parker
Specs - Jarred Schmidt
Splasher / Sniper - Brady Gardner
Tommy Boy / Spot Conlin / Scab #3 - Laney Reardon
Ensemble Newsies
Nicholas Harper
Wyatt Woodbury
Zion Lawrence
Jackson Leonard
Will Newschafer
Medda Larkin - Kay Warren
Mrs. Jacboi - Michal Wagner
Wiesel/Stage Manager - Tim Croce
Bill - Amanda King
Mayor of New York - George Coleman
Oscar Delancy - Matt Craig
Morris Delancy - Joe Craig
Seitz / Photographer - Will Stecher
Bunsen - Mel Morrison
Hannah / Nun / Bowery Beauty - Morgan Steward
Snyder - Michael Gilbert
Policeman / Guard - Richard Haviland
Brooklyn Newsies / Nun -
Emily Whittemore
Brooklyn Newsies / Nun/Bowery Beauty - Hannah King
Brooklyn Newsies / Nun / Bowery Beauty - Amanda King
Brooklyn Newsies / Nun / Bowery Beauty - Arielle Costello
Production Team
Director - Debra Susi
Music Director - Steven Barter
Scenic and Lighting Designer - Chad Lefebvre
Sound Designer - Ben David Richmond
Costume Designer - Debra Susi & MCI Technical Theatre II Students
Stage Manager - Sarah Johnson
Music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman
Book by Harvey Fierstein
Disney's Newsies the Musical runs November 8th through 17th at the Waterville Opera House and is sponsored by Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel, Camden National Bank, and Lipman & Katz Attorneys. Tickets range from $24 - $27. Groups of 10+ receive a 10% discount. WOH's 19 - 20 season programming is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Harold Alfond Foundation, Colby College, Golden Pond Wealth Management, Maine General Health, Kennebec Savings Bank, Central Maine Motors, Northern Light Inland Hospital, GHM Agency, Granite Hill Estates, Central Maine Newspapers, Marie Cormier, JS McCarthy Printers, and Woodlands Senior Living. Disney's Newsies the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. For more information or to reserve tickets call 873-7000, visit our website at www.operahouse.org or our Box Office at 1 Common Street!