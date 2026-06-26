The Public Theatre Executive Director Ray Dumont to Depart for Massachusetts Role

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Executive Director of The Public Theatre, Ray Dumont, has given notice of his resignation. He has accepted a position at The Academy of Music in Northampton, MA. His final day with The Public Theatre will be July 24, 2026. Production Manager/Artistic Associate Adam P. Blais has been appointed Interim Executive Director.

“I'm sad to be leaving my position as The Public's Executive Director, but I am excited to begin a new journey in my career. These past two and a half years have been nothing short of amazing, and it has been my extreme pleasure to work with an extraordinary staff, an engaged Board of Directors, and the many members of the local community who welcomed me so warmly as I returned to my hometown. We've seen extraordinary audience growth as we've expanded our offerings and continued to bring the finest in live performing arts to our stage. An accomplished director, choreographer and theatre educator, I know Adam is infinitely capable of keeping the momentum going, and I look forward to coming back as a member of the audience.”- Ray Dumont

Adam P. Blais first joined The Public Theatre as an intern in 2012 returning as the Education/Development Director in 2019. He was later promoted to Production Manager/Artistic Associate. As an educator, Adam has taught in Elementary, Middle and High Schools across the state, including 13 years as Drama Director at Mt. Ararat High School and Middle School. He has directed and/or choreographed over 40 education productions. Professional directing credits include Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical and Murder for Two at The Public Theatre as well as over a dozen productions at The Theater at Monmouth. Adam holds a B.A. in Theatre from The University of Maine, and a M.A. in Leadership Studies from The University of Southern Maine.

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