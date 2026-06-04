GOOD VIBRATIONS: A Celebration of the Beach Boys to Play The Public Theatre

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The Public Theatre in Lewiston will present Good Vibrations: A Celebration of The Beach Boys for three shows only on June 20 & 21. Much more than just your typical tribute band, Good Vibrations celebrates the legacy and spirit of the legendary California icons by re-creating all of their classic music and timeless sounds of summer LIVE on stage!

This high energy production brings the days of sun, surf and cars vividly back to life with all the famous anthems, surf guitar shreds and ocean-deep harmonies faithfully re-produced right before your eyes and ears exactly the way you remember them.

Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo last appeared at The Public Theatre in their show, Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary. They are joined by three more talented musicians to bring the music of The Beach Boys to life in Good Vibrations.

Featuring all of the signature hits including: Surfin' USA, I Get Around, Help Me Rhonda, California Girls, Wouldn't It Be Nice, Fun, Fun, Fun, Barbara Ann, Kokomo, and of course, the classic – Good Vibrations, this is a show guaranteed to have you on your feet, dancin' and singin' along to some of the world's most beloved music.

A free pre-show Beer Sampling event is included in your ticket to the Saturday, June 20 7:00 pm show. Come early and taste a selection of beers, compliments of Baxter Brewing.

Good Vibrations: A Celebration of The Beach Boys will be performed at The Public Theatre on Saturday, June 20 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm, and Sunday, June 21 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $40-50. Discounted tickets for 35 Below Members and Groups of 10 or more.

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