Video: Disney's FROZEN Nears Final Bow at Maine State Music Theatre

NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. Sign Up





Maine State Music Theatre has posted new video from its production of Disney's FROZEN, running at Pickard Theatre at Bowdoin College, as the show heads toward the close of its engagement. The theatre noted that only a few performances remain before the musical is set to conclude its run on Saturday, August 1.

DISNEY'S FROZEN is adapted from the animated film, itself drawn from Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale 'The Snow Queen.' The stage musical follows sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate a fractured bond, an accidental eternal winter, and the discovery that true love can take many forms beyond a fairytale romance.

The production at Pickard Theatre was directed and choreographed by Marc Robin, with Brian Cimmet serving as music director. The design team includes costumes by Katie Dowse, lighting by Jesse Klug, set design by William James Mohney, sound by Shannon Slaton, projections by Jerran Kowalski, and wig design by Kevin S. Foster II, with Adam Blais as production stage manager.

The new footage follows a string of clips MSMT has released throughout the run, including a performance of 'Let It Go' and a duet featuring Liz Leclerc as Anna and Paul Schwensen as Hans in 'Love Is an Open Door.' The production also drew a capacity crowd to a community panel discussion at Curtis Memorial Library earlier in the run, where cast members and MSMT's artistic director spoke about the musical's enduring appeal.

Need more Maine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...