 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Disney's FROZEN Nears Final Bow at Maine State Music Theatre

A closing look at the Pickard Theatre staging as the run winds down.

By:



Maine State Music Theatre has posted new video from its production of Disney's FROZEN, running at Pickard Theatre at Bowdoin College, as the show heads toward the close of its engagement. The theatre noted that only a few performances remain before the musical is set to conclude its run on Saturday, August 1.

DISNEY'S FROZEN is adapted from the animated film, itself drawn from Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale 'The Snow Queen.' The stage musical follows sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate a fractured bond, an accidental eternal winter, and the discovery that true love can take many forms beyond a fairytale romance.

The production at Pickard Theatre was directed and choreographed by Marc Robin, with Brian Cimmet serving as music director. The design team includes costumes by Katie Dowse, lighting by Jesse Klug, set design by William James Mohney, sound by Shannon Slaton, projections by Jerran Kowalski, and wig design by Kevin S. Foster II, with Adam Blais as production stage manager.

The new footage follows a string of clips MSMT has released throughout the run, including a performance of 'Let It Go' and a duet featuring Liz Leclerc as Anna and Paul Schwensen as Hans in 'Love Is an Open Door.' The production also drew a capacity crowd to a community panel discussion at Curtis Memorial Library earlier in the run, where cast members and MSMT's artistic director spoke about the musical's enduring appeal.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Maine State Music Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Disney's Frozen
Disney's Frozen
7/15 - 8/1/2026
Come From Away
Come From Away
8/5 - 8/22/2026
Recent Articles
Interview: MSMT Panel Explores the Magic of FROZEN
Interview: MSMT Panel Explores the Magic of FROZEN
7/24/2026
Video: LET IT GO from Frozen at Maine State Music Theatre
Video: LET IT GO from Frozen at Maine State Music Theatre
7/23/2026
Need more Maine Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Maine SHOWS

Come From Away in Maine Come From Away
Maine State Music Theatre (8/05-8/22)
Disney's Frozen in Maine Disney's Frozen
Maine State Music Theatre (7/15-8/01)
The Wizard of Oz! in Maine The Wizard of Oz!
Community Little Theatre Corp (8/07-8/16)
The Producers in Maine The Producers
OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE (8/27-9/26)
Stroll Haunted Yarmouth 2026 in Maine Stroll Haunted Yarmouth 2026
Royal River Community Players (10/14-10/25)
The Wizard of Oz! in Maine The Wizard of Oz!
L/A Community Little Theatre (8/07-8/16)
The Joni Project - Celebrating the Music of Joni Mitchell featuring Katie Pearlman and her band! in Maine The Joni Project - Celebrating the Music of Joni Mitchell featuring Katie Pearlman and her band!
Jonathan's Ogunquit (8/07-8/07)
Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO: A 60-Minute Family Musical in Maine Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO: A 60-Minute Family Musical
Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine (6/27-8/23)
Guster & The Portland Symphony Orchestra in Maine Guster & The Portland Symphony Orchestra
Merrill Auditorium (8/07-8/07)
Parker McCollum at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Maine Parker McCollum at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater (9/03-9/03)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets